ID The Fake OTT Release: Where to watch Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam-language thriller movie online

ID: The Fake, the Malayalam movie with Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, hit the big screens on January 3, 2025. More than 6 months since release, here’s where you can watch it on OTT.

Where to watch ID: The Fake

ID: The Fake is set to begin streaming on the OTT platform Saina Play. While a release date is yet to be finalized, the update was shared by the platform via its own social media handle.

Advertisement

The post read, “Get ready for this!!! ID: The Fake is streaming soon only on Saina Play.” Apart from the Malayalam version, the film will also be available in Tamil and Telugu.

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of ID: The Fake

ID: The Fake focuses on the theme of Cyber cases, morphing, and the ramifications that surround them. The film follows the life of Vinod, a youngster who is expecting his first child.

Vinod makes a living for himself by working as a food delivery person for his neighbor’s restaurant. However, his life takes a wild turn when he finds out his wife’s nude photo is being circulated online.

Unable to comprehend reality, he and his wife develop a rift between them, although the latter is unaware of why it is happening. How does he find out the origin of the picture, and how does his relationship transform shape the rest of the movie.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of ID: The Fake

ID: The Fake features actors like Dhyan Sreenivasan, Divya Pillai, Johny Antony, Kalabhavan Shajon, Indrans, Jasnya Jayadeesh, and more in key roles.

The film, written and directed by Arun Sivavilasam, is musically crafted by Nihal Sadiq. With Faisal Ali handling the cinematography, Riyas K Badhar edited it.

Dhyan Sreenivasan's work front

Dhyan Sreenivasan was last seen in the lead role for the movie ‘Raveendra Nee Evide?’. The comedy thriller, which has Anoop Menon as the co-lead, was directed by Manoj Palodan.

The movie, released on July 18, 2025, was met with a disappointing response from critics.

Moving ahead, the actor will next be appearing in supporting roles for Fahadh Faasil starrer Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira (OKCK) and Dileep’s Bha. Bha. Ba.

ALSO READ: Prabhas' Spirit track list: Film to include 6 songs and a dedicated theme for the actor?