6 Telugu movies re-releasing in theaters in May 2025: Khaleja, Varsham, Desamuduru and more

May 2025 is turning into a nostalgic treat for Telugu cinema lovers. Several iconic films are making a grand comeback on the big screen. These re-releases bring back blockbuster moments, legendary performances, and unforgettable dialogs. Whether you're reliving memories or catching them for the first time, it’s a celebration of cinema all over again.
Telugu movies re-releasing in theaters in May 2025
1. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari
- Cast: Sridevi, Chiranjeevi, Shalini Ajith Kumar
- Re-release date: May 9, 2025
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari is a 1990 Telugu fantasy film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The movie follows the journey of Raju, a kind-hearted guide who finds a divine ring. The ring belongs to Indraja, a celestial being stranded on Earth. As she tries to retrieve it, she grows close to Raju and his orphaned wards.
2. Desamuduru
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Hansika Motwani
- Re-release date: May 10, 2025
Desamuduru is a 2007 Telugu romantic action film directed by Puri Jagannadh. Allu Arjun plays Bala Govind, a TV director known for fighting injustice. Sent to Manali after clashing with a smuggler’s son, he falls for Vaishali, a sannyasin with a tragic past. As her dark history unfolds, Bala takes on powerful enemies to rescue her.
3. Jalsa
- Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Ileana D'Cruz, Parvati Melton
- Re-release date: May 16, 2025
If you like Telugu action movies, then do watch Jalsa in theaters. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie tells the story of Sanju, a former Naxalite turned college instructor. He falls for Bhagi, facing love complications, a troubled past, and a vengeful villain, Damodar Reddy.
4. Yamadonga
- Cast: Jr NTR, Priyamani
- Re-release date: May 18, 2025
Yamadonga is a fantasy action comedy directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie is about Raja, a cunning thief who ends up in Yamaloka after being killed. There, he tricks Yama and temporarily becomes the King of Hell. After a series of battles and disguises, he returns to Earth to save someone he cares about.
5. Varsham
- Cast: Prabhas, Trisha Krishnan, Sunil
- Re-release date: May 23, 2025
Fan of romantic action movies? Then watch Prabhas starrer Varsham in theaters. The movie follows the life of Venkat, a jobless youth who falls for Sailaja during a rainy train ride. As love blossoms, ruthless politician Bhadranna also desires her. Sailaja’s greedy father pushes her into films, creating a rift with Venkat.
6. Khaleja
- Cast: Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj
- Re-release date: May 20, 2025
Khaleja tells the story of Raju, a hot-headed taxi driver who gets caught in a web of fate. After being attacked in Rajasthan, he’s rescued by a villager who believes he’s a divine saviour. Raju is taken to a plague-ridden village. Reluctantly, he uncovers a deadly scheme by industrialist GK.
