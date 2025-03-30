Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has the best reply to those asking about SSMB29; fans say 'Like father, like daughter'

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer SSMB29 is one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Recently, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara attended an event in Hyderabad, where they were asked for an update on the film.

While many expected them to reveal key details, Mahesh Babu's daughter cleverly handled the situation. She responded with a witty remark, saying, "Silence is the best policy." A clip from the brief interaction quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising her smart response and saying, "Like father, like daughter."

Take a look at the video below:

SS Rajamouli has kept details about SSMB29 under wraps, but behind-the-scenes pictures and videos continue to emerge. The director recently completed the Koraput schedule in Odisha, leading to a flood of leaked images featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

In the viral photos, Mahesh Babu was seen dressed in a casual blue T-shirt, track pants, and his signature red cap. Priyanka Chopra wore an oversized shirt with matching bottoms. The actors were also spotted interacting with fans and crew members on set.

Additionally, Odisha MLA Rama Chandra Kadam was seen welcoming Rajamouli during the shoot. A letter from Rajamouli, thanking Odisha for its hospitality, has also surfaced online.

Take a look at the viral posts below:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about his role in the film. He said, "So I mean, now since the video or some photographs and all have been leaked, I can’t really say that I went there for sightseeing. So hopefully very soon we will be able to talk about the film. It’s been more than a year that I have been part of the project; we’ve slowly been working towards it."

SSMB29 will be released in two parts, with the first installment arriving in 2027 and the second in 2029.