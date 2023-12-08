Naga Chaitanya's massive net worth, expensive toys, rollercoaster career, OTT debut and more

Naga Chaitanya is a man who needs little to no introduction, especially for those who have watched and enjoyed Telugu cinemas at least in the last decade. The actor who is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni may have had a legacy of being in a star family but more than that he had endured countless ups and downs making him the actor he is today.

The next-generation actor in the family who had legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao as his grandfather also added to the responsibility he had in upholding a legacy in Telugu cinema that transcends the limits of time. Though the actor has had his share of hits and flops, he still holds an ardent fan base with an epic lifestyle. Let’s look in detail at the career, net worth, and much more in the life of Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya’s career as an actor

Naga Chaitanya or Chay as his beloved fans call him debuted back in 2009 with the film Josh. The film featured a coming-of-age story set up in a political action drama setting marking not only his debut but also the debut of actress Karthika Nair.

The film’s plot which heavily explored the concept of student politics had a formidable actor like JD Chakravarthy as the main antagonist. The film despite having heavy praise from the critics, especially for the film direction, screenplay, Chay's performance, soundtrack, and social message did not find the right audience at the time and was deemed a commercial failure by many.

Though this kind of setback can be hazardous for an actor, Chay managed to overcome the failures of his first film with consecutive hits in 2010 and 2011. Back in 2010, Naga Chaitanya appeared in the main lead role as Karthik for the Gautham Vasudev Menon romantic-drama film Ye Maaya Chesave. The film was simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Tamil, with the latter having different leads and a different climax became a major blockbuster in theaters.

The film not only managed to grant a huge break for Naga Chaitanya but also traversed and explored the limits of his acting skills, making him a sensation in Telugu cinema.

Soon after in 2011, Naga Chaitanya made another benchmark appearance in his career with the Sukumar directorial romantic comedy film 100% Love alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. The film featured the love-hate relationship between two cousins, Balu and Mahalakshmi went on to receive positive reviews from the critics and was the highest-grosser Telugu movie of that year. The film was so popular that it was dubbed and released in Malayalam the same year and also remade into Tamil and Bengali later on.

The success of 100% Love established Naga Chaitanya as a leading star of Telugu cinema. Afterward, the actor faced both hits and flops with various films of his, some becoming box-office failures like Dhada, Bejawada, and many more.

But alongside them, the actor also made tremendous success with his films like Manam, Premam, Majili, Venky Mama, and many more. Interestingly Manam directed by Vikram K Kumar featured an ensemble cast of actors which had both Chay’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni and grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao playing lead roles, making it a one of kind film.

The actor also made his Hindi debut back in 2022 alongside Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, which was the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer film Forrest Gump. The actor also made his debut in Tamil cinema as a leading actor with the film Custody which was helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

Though the latter film was not up to mark with the audience preference, the actor has made an incredible transformation for his body for his next film Thandel featuring him as a man from the fishermen community. Moreover, the actor also shocked the audiences with his powerful performance in his OTT debut series Dhootha which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Naga Chaitanya’s OTT debut

As many mainstream stars are opting to appear in leading roles for web series, Naga Chaitanya also chose to support and act in the trend of streaming services and acted in the supernatural crime thriller web series called Dhootha. The series starring himself in the leading role focused on the story of Sagar Varma Avuduri, a journalist who comes in contact with a newspaper that predicts the happenings in his life before they can take place.

The series written and directed by Vikram K Kumar features actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and many more in prominent roles, offering a thrilling experience from the series.

Naga Chaitanya’s net worth and luxury lifestyle

Naga Chaitanya may seem a bit distant from public appearances and interactions beyond his work, especially anything considering his personal life. The 37-year-old actor is reported by Caknowledge to have a massive net worth of Rs 154 crores, offering a substantial reason for the suave style of life he has.

According to a report from News18, the actor has a lavish mansion in Hyderabad’s poshest area called Jubilee Hills offering a new example of how to live the good life.

The actor also has an investment in the cloud kitchen business which began functioning last year in Hyderabad offering exquisite pan-Asian dishes.

Moreover, the array of luxurious hot-wheels the actor owns is also an epitome of the massive lifestyle Chay enjoys in his personal life. Starting from the Ferrari F 430 which is worth around Rs 1.75 crore, the actor also owns Rs 3.43 crore worth of Range Rover Autobiography.

Along with these luxurious cars, the actor also owns superbikes like the BMW R9T, worth Rs 19 lakh, and the Triumph Thruxton R which costs around Rs 13 lakh, giving us a comprehensive take on the exciting life the actor enjoys.

