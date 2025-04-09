Trisha Krishnan's curly hair look in new stills from Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly exudes carefree vibes, leaving fans in awe

One of the much-awaited films of this year, Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, is set to release tomorrow, on April 10. The film has managed to create decent buzz among the moviegoers and Ajith fans with zero promotions. Meanwhile, with few hours left for the big release, Trisha has shared a couple of stills from the film and oh boy, she looks damn gorgeous and magical like never before.

One can see in the photos that Trisha, who will be playing the role of Ramya in the film, flaunts her curly, loose hair and gives off a joyful vibe while all decked out in two different saree looks. Statement earrings and traditional bangles complement her black saree look.

As soon as Trisha shared these movie stills from Good Bad Ugly, fans went berserk and have been showering her with lots of love. “Gorgeous forever,” read a comment.

One of her fans wrote, “1st pic after PS trisha azhaga iruka…” while another commented, “SO FREAKING GORGEOUS OH MY LORD.”

Well, Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s chemistry in the songs has already created immense buzz, and now fans can’t wait to know what’s more in store for us.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is the story of an ex-convict who is drawn back into his violent ways after his son is kidnapped. Besides Trisha and Ajith in the lead role, the Tamil film also stars Arjun Das, Sunil, and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

It is Ajith's 63rd film and fans can’t keep calm to enjoy ‘First Day-First Show’ tomorrow in theatres. The film has music by G. V. Prakash Kumar while cinematography is handled by Abinadhan Ramanujam, with Vijay Velukutty as the editor.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of the film below.

