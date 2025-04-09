POLL: Is Baasha starring Rajinikanth his career-best movie from his entire filmography? VOTE

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Baasha is considered one of his greatest hits to date. However, do you think the film is the actor’s career-best venture? Cast your vote and let us know!

Cast your votes here

The film Baasha focuses on the story of Manikam, a humble autorickshaw driver from Chennai who lives with his mother, Vijayalakshmi; brother, Shiva; and sisters, Geetha and Kavitha.

Advertisement

Being a person who is affluent in serving his family, the man makes his brother a police officer. However, following the same, his brother realizes a secret about Manikam.

Thereafter it is revealed that Manikam is also a gangster by the name of Manik Baasha, who once ruled over Mumbai. With his secret spreading, an old nemesis—Mark Antony—comes back for his revenge, setting up the rest of the film.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film directed by Suresh Krissna features an ensemble cast of actors like Nagma, Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, Devan, Shashi Kumar, Vijayakumar, Anandaraj, and many more. The film is actually inspired by a scene from Hum, which had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role but was not filmed. Baasha is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar is next set to appear in the film Coolie. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to be an action entertainer with stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in leading roles.

Advertisement

Coolie is slated to release on August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 on Independence Day. Moreover, it is also expected that Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the film.

ALSO READ: Bazooka: Mammootty pens heartfelt note introducing his next release with debutant director Deeno Dennis; says, ‘I liked it… now you have to’