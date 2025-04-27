Ajith Kumar to be honored with Padma Bhushan award, set for double celebration birthday week with wife Shalini

Ajith Kumar was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan in January 2025. Now, the actor will receive the award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. According to reports, he has already flown to the national capital with his wife Shalini and kids to attend the ceremony on April 28.

The actor is now gearing up for a week of double celebrations. On Monday, he will be honored with the Padma Bhushan, followed by his birthday celebrations on May 1. His fans are excited, especially after his recent achievement of securing second place at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Ajith Kumar has also triumphed in three races at the 24H Racing Series, which were held in Dubai, Italy, Portugal, and Belgium.

Coming back to his Padma Bhushan honor, Ajith was awarded the prestigious recognition on January 25. Following this achievement, he expressed his gratitude by penning a heartfelt note to thank everyone on X.

The Vidaamuyarchi actor thanked the film industry, motor racing, and sports communities for their support. He also expressed gratitude to his family. He remembered his late father and appreciated his mother's sacrifices. Lastly, Ajith acknowledged his wife Shalini for her unwavering support.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well," a part of his note read.

Ajith also took pride in his children, Anoushka and Aadvik, and thanked his fans for their constant love. He ended by vowing to continue serving with integrity and passion.

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Ajith was recently seen in Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly. Apart from him, the movie also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Simran in prominent roles. Once the film completes its theatrical run, it will make its digital debut on Netflix.

