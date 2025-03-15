Chhaava Box Office India Day 30: Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film nets Rs 6.5 crore on fifth Saturday; Set to surpass Pathaan
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava collected Rs 6.5 crore net on fifth Saturday in Hindi markets. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film has touched little under Pathaan.
Chhaava has been a top performer since its release. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj outperformed other releases like Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, and Superboys of Malegaon. Chhaava is now competing with The Diplomat. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's headliner has remained steady on the 30th day of its release.
Chhaava Adds Rs 6.5 Crore On Fifth Saturday
Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is slowly reaching towards its finish line. It has performed extraordinaily during its theatrical run. On Day 30, Vicky Kaushal-starrer recorded Rs 6.5 crore, which was the same figure as it earned on fifth Friday.
The cume collection of Chhaava now stands at Rs 512 crore in Hindi markets. It crossed Rs 500 crore on 29th day of its release. This is to note that Day 29 of Laxman Utekar's helmer coincided with the Holi festival.
Chhaava's Hindi Net Collections Are As Follows:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 81 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 38 crore
|Fifth Friday
|Rs 6.5 crore
|Fifth Saturday
|Rs 6.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 512 crore
Chhaava To Surpass Pathaan On Fifth Weekend
Chhaava has replaced Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film, Animal while becoming the sixth highest grosser of Rs 500 crore club. After Day 30, Dinesh Vijan's production has touched a little under Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan's headliner collected Rs 513 crore net in India during its run in 2023.
Chhaava will soon surpass the net business of Siddharth Anand's actioner and emerge as the fifth highest grossing Hindi film in India. Other movies in the list includes Gadar 2, Jawan, and Stree 2. At an expected figure of Rs 550 crore, Vicky Kaushal's historical movie will become the third highest grosser by the end of its theatrical run.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
