Who is Rick Yune? Die Another Day actor rumored to be part of Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated to release on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the action-thriller’s release, there has been quite a buzz about a mysterious character who is rumored to be played by Rick Yune.

For those who are unaware, Rick Yune is an American actor of Korean descent. The actor had made his debut with the movie Snow Falling on Cedars.

Later, he played a key role in The Fast and the Furious, starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, the first installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. The movie featured the actor as Johnny Tran, the Vietnamese gang leader, and Dom’s rival.

Following the same, Yune went on to play various characters in cinema and television, including ventures like Pierce Brosnan's Die Another Day, Olympus Has Fallen, Alita: Battle Angel, Prison Break, Netflix’s Marco Polo, and many more.

While the makers of L2: Empuraan have yet to confirm the identity of the mysterious character, netizens debate that Rick Yune is likely to appear in his first-ever Indian movie.

See the mystery character poster from L2E:

Talking about the movie, L2: Empuraan delves into the aftermath of Kerala politics following Stephen Nedumpally’s departure from active governance. The sequel is set to explore the complexities that emerged in his absence.

Advertisement

With rising animosity and shifting tides, God’s Own Country anticipates the Devil’s return to restore order. The film is the second installment of the planned Lucifer trilogy, serving as the follow-up to 2019’s Lucifer.

With Mohanlal reprising his role as Stephen Nedumpally/Khureshi Abr’aam, the film boasts an ensemble of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier return to their roles from the first installment. Additionally, the sequel welcomes new cast members, including Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, following L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal will be appearing in the lead role for Thudarum. The project is directed by Tharun Moorthy.