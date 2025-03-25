Who is Manoj Bharathiraja? Actor who passed away after suffering a heart attack and the son of veteran director Bharathiraja

Trigger: The article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Actor Manoj Bharathiraja passed away at the age of 48 after suffering a heart attack on March 25, 2025. Owing to his sudden demise in Chennai, the Tamil cinema fraternity is mourning the loss of this talented artist.

For those unaware, Manoj Bharathiraja was the son of veteran director Bharathiraja and his wife Chandraleela. The actor was born in Kambam, Tamil Nadu, on September 11, 1976, and had a younger sister, Janani.

The late actor initially ventured into the world of cinema as an assistant director and studied theater arts at the University of South Florida. Making his foray into Tamil cinema, he debuted under his father’s direction in the movie Taj Mahal alongside actress Riya Sen.

The romantic drama depicted the love story of two individuals from clashing communities, caught in the vortex of their rivalry. Apart from the leading duo, the movie featured an ensemble cast, including Revathi, Radhika, Ranjitha, and many more in key roles.

The movie’s story was penned by Mani Ratnam, with A.R. Rahman composing the musical tracks and background score. Released during Diwali 1999, the film was a sleeper hit, while its musical album received critical acclaim, becoming a classic work of A.R. Rahman.

Later, Manoj Bharathiraja went on to play several roles in various movies, including Samuthiram, alongside Sarath Kumar and Murali. He was also part of films such as Pallavan, Baby, Annakodi, and many more.

In recent years, the actor appeared in movies like Maanaadu, starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Venkat Prabhu. His last cinematic venture was the Karthi-starrer film Viruman, which was released in 2022 and marked the debut acting venture of director Shankar’s daughter, Aditi Shankar.

Additionally, in 2024, Manoj Bharathiraja appeared in the web series Snakes and Ladders.

The actor is survived by his wife, Nandana, who was his co-star in the movie Saadhuriyan. The couple shared two children.