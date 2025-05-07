Did Thalapathy Vijay get pressured to select Tamil director for his last film Jana Nayagan?

All eyes are on Thalapathy Vijay as he prepares for his last film on celluloid. The actor, at the peak of his career, is shooting for Jana Nayagan currently. And after the release, he will enter politics as a full-time profession. Now, a recent report about his last movie is rocking the headlines.

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni of Jaat fame, in a recent interview with Telugu One, claimed that Vijay was pressured to select only a Tamil director for his last film. He recalled having pitched a script to the actor and how he even liked it and was ready to announce.

However, things did not materialize and Gopinath explained that it was only because people around Thalapathy Vijay pressured him to do his last stint on camera with a Tamil filmmaker only.

In his words, “He was ready to announce it. But because this would become his last film before entering politics, his people pressured him to opt for a Tamil director rather than a Telugu one.”

Well, this was not the first time when a different filmmaker other than H. Vinoth had approached Vijay for a script to make his last film. Previously, Karthik Subbaraj highlighted that he too had pitched in an offer for the actor.

Speaking with Galatta, the Retro director then mentioned that his first draft of the script for Vijay did not work out. And by the time he made changes and brought a fresh deck, the actor had already shortlisted H. Vinoth.

Coming back to Jana Nayagan, the film is currently being shot in Kodaikanal, where Vijay is present. Quite a lot of videos and glimpses of the superstar have gone viral where he is seen greeting fans mobbing his car while flaunting a completely lean physique and new look.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The film is slated for release on January 9, 2026.

