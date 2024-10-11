Suga’s drunk driving incident: Military official clarifies BTS member cannot be disciplined due to public service officer status

SUGA of BTS has found himself at the center of controversy due to a recent drinking and driving incident. However, when asked if the K-pop artist will be receiving any disciplinary action by the military, it was revealed that he will be spared due to his position as a public service worker.

On October 11, 2024, the Commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA), Kim Jong Chul, shared during a National Defense Committee audit of the MMA at the National Assembly, that BTS’ Suga will not be receiving any disciplinary action. The officer explained that it is because military service law does not handle such cases. He added, "I don’t think it’s entirely appropriate that he wasn’t disciplined, but we are providing education and guidance."

The officer went on to further clarify the distinction between active-duty soldiers and public service workers, stating that while active-duty soldiers can face disciplinary action for offenses such as drunk driving, even outside of working hours or during leave, the law takes different factors into account when applied to public service workers.

On September 27, 2024, the Seoul Western District Court issued a summary order, fining Suga 15 million KRW for violating the Road Traffic Act due to drunk driving. This amount is consistent with the prosecution's recommendation. If the artist contests the decision, he can request a formal trial within a week.

Earlier, BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him.

The artist admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better. New information about the case has sparked an online discourse among Korean netizens.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

