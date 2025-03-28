Sung Han Bin of ZEROBASEONE steps into the role of MC for World of Street Woman Fighter

The leader of the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE, Sung Han Bin, has been revealed as the host of season one of World of Street Woman Fighter, as per M Entertainment. Sung Han Bin, the leader of the K-pop group ZEROBASEONE (ZB1), is well-known for his diverse vocal and dancing abilities and will offer a thrilling element to this international dance competition with his dynamic presence on stage. The May 27, 2025, debut of World of Street Woman Fighter is expected to include intense competitions between elite dance teams from across the globe.

The popular Street Woman Fighter franchise, which has been renamed World of Street Woman Fighter, is making a comeback this season. Six foreign teams will compete: Team Australia (MOTIV), Team Japan (RHTokyo and OSAKA Ojo Gang), Team USA (ROYAL FAMILY), Team New Zealand (AG SQUAD), and Team Korea (BUMSUP). Each squad is made up of outstanding dancers, preparing the audience for an intense, international competition.

The young group leader Sung Han Bin, who is already well-known for his all-rounder abilities and hosting experience, expressed his excitement about taking on this new role as MC. “It’s a huge honor to be the MC of World of Street Woman Fighter, surrounded by such incredible dancers from all over the world,” Sung Han Bin shared. “I’m excited and a bit nervous, but I will do my best to bring you the best experience. Please continue to watch”, he added.

The World of K-POP Mission voting event, which was presented on Mnet's official YouTube channel, The CHOOM, offered fans worldwide the opportunity to take part before the debut. By enjoying and observing the crew performances, viewers may cast their votes for their preferred teams, generating a lot of excitement online and building anticipation for the next season. The first public evaluation video for 'World of K-POP Mission' has gained massive attention, trending on YouTube's 'The CHOOM' channel. The global public evaluation ends tomorrow March 29, 2025, at 6 PM.

Advertisement

With powerhouse teams and an exciting host like Sung Han Bin, the World of Street Woman Fighter is set to be a ground-breaking season in the world of dance competitions, and fans can’t wait to see what unfolds on May 27, 2025