The Devil’s Plan 2 episodes 10–12 ft. Kyuhyun, Jung Hyun Gyu: OTT release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Netflix’s psychological reality series The Devil’s Plan has made a spine-chilling return with its second season, and the mind games are fiercer than ever. Officially titled The Devil’s Plan: Death Room, the new season has hooked fans across the globe with its bold format and unpredictable eliminations. It also features cerebral showdowns that challenge contestants’ intelligence and emotional resilience in equal measure.

Advertisement

Season 2 adopts a unique release schedule, designed to keep viewers bingeing in clusters. The first batch of four episodes dropped on May 6, followed by five more episodes released on May 13. Now, only three remain in what promises to be a tension-packed finale. Episodes 10, 11, and 12 will be released simultaneously on Monday, May 20, 2025.

For fans in India, the final episodes will begin streaming at 9:00 AM IST, while viewers in South Korea can catch them starting at 12:30 PM KST. Each episode has a runtime of about an hour, maintaining the show’s immersive storytelling and intense pacing.

The Devil’s Plan: Death Room isn’t just about puzzles and alliances; it delves deep into the psychology of survival. The titular Death Room, a chilling space of isolation and mental warfare, introduces a sinister twist that differentiates this season from its predecessor. Low-ranking players don’t always stay out. Instead, they face a chance to claw their way back into the game if they can withstand the challenges of mental fatigue, stress, and fear.

Advertisement

This season features a total of 12 episodes and brings together 14 contestants from vastly different backgrounds. Each round is designed to expose weaknesses, exploit strengths, and provoke betrayal. It is helmed by renowned reality show creator Jung Jong Yeon. He is known for hit brain games like The Genius and The Great Escape.

Among the most high-profile contestants is Lee Se Dol, the legendary Go player who famously defeated the AI program AlphaGo in a groundbreaking match. Also drawing attention is Justin H. Min, best known for his role as Ben in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Kyuhyun, a beloved member of K-pop group Super Junior, adds idol charisma to the mix. Kang Ji Young is a former JTBC news anchor, while 7High is a professional poker player and music producer, among other cast members.

As the series moves toward its climax, Episode 9 revealed mounting tensions among the remaining seven contestants. The main match, Balance Mancala, tested not just mathematical skill but also emotional intelligence. Contestant Jung Hyun Gyu stood out for his precision and gameplay, dominating the round with confidence. However, strength often breeds suspicion.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes, fellow players 7High and Hyun Joon were seen conspiring to oust Hyun Gyu. This brewing rivalry sets up an explosive final stretch as alliances start to fracture and trust erodes. Will Hyun Gyu survive the next phase of the game? Or will the power duo of 7High and Hyun Joon succeed in turning the tide? With the stakes higher than ever, fans are bracing for blindsides, breakdowns, and possibly one final shocking twist.

ALSO READ: Kyuhyun, Jung Hyun Gyu 's The Devil's Plan Ep 5-9: Release date, when and where to watch, what to expect, and more