The Fiery Priest star Lee Honey is expecting second child after her first daughter's birth in June 2022

South Korean actress Lee Ha Nee, also known as Lee Honey, is set to become a mother for the second time. On March 7, Korean media outlet Sports DongA reported that the actress is expecting her second child. Shortly after, her agency, TEAMHOPE, officially confirmed the news, stating, “It is true that Lee Ha Nee is pregnant with her second child,” as quoted by Soompi. This joyful announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans.

Lee Ha Nee’s journey into motherhood has been one filled with love and privacy. The actress surprised many when she revealed her marriage to a non-celebrity boyfriend in December 2021. Instead of a lavish wedding, the couple opted for an intimate vow ceremony in Seoul, attended only by their closest family members. Just a month after their union, she announced her first pregnancy, and in June 2022, she welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The actress has always been known for keeping her personal life away from the public eye, choosing to share only select details with her fans. With the latest news of her second pregnancy, fans are eager to learn more about how she is preparing for another addition to her family. Many are also curious about whether she will take a break from acting to focus on her growing household or continue working on projects while managing her pregnancy.

While Lee Ha Nee’s personal life is making headlines, her professional achievements continue to cement her as one of South Korea’s most talented and beloved actresses. She has impressed audiences with her acting skills, effortlessly transitioning between comedy, action, romance, and historical dramas. Over the years, Lee Ha Nee has built an impressive portfolio in the K-drama industry, starring in several hit television series. Some of her most notable works include The Fiery Priest (Seasons 1 and 2), Knight Flower, One the Woman, Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People, Please Come Back, Mister, and Modern Farmer, among others.

As soon as the news of Lee Ha Nee’s second pregnancy was confirmed, fans took to social media to celebrate and congratulate the actress. Many expressed their happiness for her growing family, while others reminisced about her past works and speculated about what’s next for her career. While there is no official confirmation on whether Lee Ha Nee will take a temporary break from acting, many are excited to see what she chooses to do next.