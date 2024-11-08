The Fiery Priest’s Kim Nam Gil clarifies he has 'no time for other projects’ following Get Schooled casting rumors

Kim Nam Gil has recently been revealed to be cast in the upcoming K-drama Get Schooled based on a webtoon of the same name. However, the news followed concerts from fans as the webtoon is extremely controversial due to its extreme themes. Kim Nam Gil personally addressed the rumors and has revealed that he indeed received an offer and is currently reviewing it.

On November 8, 2024, Kim Nam Gil personally addressed the rumors surrounding the casting rumors of Get Schooled and fans’ corners about it. He confirmed that while it’s true that his company received an offer for Get Schooled, he explained that he would need personal time to review the proposal before making a decision. At the moment, he emphasized that he has neither the time nor energy to focus on anything other than The Fiery Priest.

Previously, it was reported that Kim Nam Gil was considering a role in Get Schooled, which is based on a webtoon of the same name. The story portrays a society where respect for teachers has declined due to boundary-crossing students, boundary-ignorant parents, and boundary-setting teachers. It introduces an adult who doesn’t fear children and aims to teach them right from wrong properly. Kim Nam Gil was reportedly offered the role of Na Hwa Jin, an on-site inspector from the National Teacher Protection Bureau.

During its webtoon serialization, Get Schooled faced controversies around issues like racism, feminist themes, and support for corporal punishment, which led to its North American release being halted. Due to these concerns, Kim Nam Gil seems to have felt the need to clarify his position.

The Fiery Priest is set to premiere on November 8, 2024. Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. He is joined by his associates from the previous season, Honey Lee, or Lee Ha Nee, as Park Kyung Sun, who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season, and Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young. BIBI has also joined the cast as Detective Goo Ja Young of the Busan Police Agency’s drug investigation team.

