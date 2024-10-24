The Judge from Hell stills: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young engage in fierce battle with the enemy to protect each other; SEE PICS

The Judge from Hell is an ongoing K-drama starring Park Shin Hye in the lead role. The show consists of a unique plot where a judge appears to be a human but is actually a demon. She follows the lifelong mission of bringing justice to the evil people and sending them straight to where they deserve. However, new stills of the show have been released, where the two can be seen standing up for each other in a difficult situation.

On October 24, 2024, the production team of The Judge from Hell released several stills featuring the leads, Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On from the upcoming episode 11. In the images, life-or-death moments as Kang Bit Na and Han Da On stand together, ready to protect one another. Kang Bit Na battled Demon Detective Jang to save Han Da On.

However, just as they believed Detective Jang was finally defeated, Han Da On witnessed him rise once more, preparing to hurl a knife at Kang Bit Na. Acting without hesitation, Han Da On pulled her into his arms, shielding her from the imminent threat.

In another set of stills, Kang Bit Na is shown kneeling before Bael, a formidable demon and Hell's second-in-command. Bael coldly declares that he will strip her of all her powers. At that moment, Kang Bit Na’s violet eyes, which represent the demon Justitia within her, return to their normal state, leaving her visibly shaken as she stands before the roaring flames.

Advertisement

The story centers on Kang Bit Na, an elite judge with a stunning appearance who is actually a demon. Her mission is to eliminate malevolent individuals who lead others to their deaths and show no remorse. After dispatching them to Hell, she continues her dark work.

Apart from Park Shin Hye, the cast of the K-drama includes Kim Jae Young, Kim In Kwon, Kim Hye Hwa, Lee Joong Ok, Choi Dong Goo, Lee Mi Do, Lee Kyu Han, Do Eun Ha, and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2024, every Friday and Saturday. Directed by Park Jin Pyo, it will air on the South Korean network SBS.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé ranks 1st on Top 100: Global Apple Music chart with APT ft Bruno Mars; Is now the first K-pop artist to do so