TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel's relationship timeline explained

TWICE’s Jihyo and former Wanna One member Kang Daniel were together for over a year but sadly had to break up because of their busy schedules. Jihyo and Kang Daniel made their relationship public in August 2019. The two major players in K-pop were dating each other which gave butterflies to the fans’ hearts. A few months later in November 2020, JYP Entertainment confirmed that they were no longer together.

Jihyo and Kang Daniel's relationship: From meeting to break up

Jihyo and Kang Daniel were spotted on a date

On August 1, 2019, a Korean media outlet released pictures of Kang Daniel and Jihyo enjoying a date in Hannam-dong. The report claimed that the two idols had been dating since early 2019. The pictures showed Jihyo’s car entering Kang Daniel’s building in Hannam Dong. Since TWICE were living in their dorms back then, his home was a perfect place for the two to spend a quiet date together. The photos were taken on July 25, 2019, which was an important date for Kang Daniel as it marked his solo debut date.

The media outlet also reported that despite their busy schedules, the two tried to meet each other. Though TWICE was on a world tour, they would constantly meet each other. According to them, Jihyo and Kang Daniel started having feelings for each other in 2018. They got to know each other because of a senior idol who was the link between them. The two were there for each other during tough times and happy times, the media outlet suggested.

Jihyo and Kang Daniel confirm relationship

Shortly after the release of the pictures, Jihyo and Kang Daniel’s agencies released a statement regarding their relationship status. Jihyo’s agency JYP Entertainment and Kang Daniel’s agency KONNECT Entertainment commented that the the two idols were meeting each other with mutual romantic interest.

The super couple received much love from the fans who showed their support for them. Both idols have made a huge impact on the K-pop industry and hence the news of the two dating was an important one. While they mostly did receive good wishes from their fans, many also expressed their displeasure and concerns. Some were disappointed that their favourite idols were dating and some also questioned the feelings that Jihyo and Kang Daniel had for each other.

Jihyo and Kang Daniel mostly kept their dating life private. The adorable couple maintained their privacy and did not make public appearances together.

Jihyo and Kang Daniel's breakup

On November 9 2020, the same media outlet reported that Jihyo and Kang Daniel had broken up. Later Jihyo’s agency JYP Entertainment also confirmed that the idols’ relationship had come to an end. The reason stated was that Jihyo and Kang Daniel had very busy schedules and could not make enough time for dates. An insider stated that both the artists were very focused on their album and so their meetings became less frequent.

The two are focusing on their work. Jihyo is promoting as a member of TWICE and Kang Daniel is working as a soloist.

More about Jihyo and Kang Daniel

TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024, along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free. The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The idols finished their world tour Ready To Be this December in Fukuoka. The tour kicked off on April 25 2023. The tour started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea.

TWICE’s Jihyo is known for her extremely talented vocals, dance skills and visuals. She made her solo debut on August 18. 2023 with the album Zone and the lead track Killin’ Me Good. She is the second TWICE member to debut as a soloist after Nayeon.

Kang Daniel debuted as a member of the temporary group Wanna One which was formed through the second season of Produce 101. The idol took the top spot and hence made it as a part of the group. He debuted as a soloist on July 25, 2019, with Color On Me. His latest release was in May 2022 with the album The Story.

Are Jihyo and Kang Daniel currently single?

It is unclear whether Jihyo and Kang Daniel are dating other people as the idols have not confirmed their private dating lives. K-pop idols generally do not disclose their relationships due to strict rules and many times they face backlash from fans as well. They have been linked to other celebrities and there have been rumors but it seems that they are currently single.

