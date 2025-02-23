TWS’ Dohoon to miss China fan signing event due to sudden fever and health issues; fans send well-wishes

TWS member Dohoon will be unable to participate in the group’s fan signing event in China today due to health concerns. The sudden schedule change comes after the idol experienced an unexpected fever, prompting medical attention.

On February 23, PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement informing fans about Dohoon’s condition. According to the agency, the idol developed an unexpected fever and was promptly taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. After consulting with doctors, he was advised to take time off to rest and recover. That’s why he will be unable to join his fellow members at the highly anticipated Yizhiyu fan signing event in China.

In their statement, PLEDIS assured fans that Dohoon’s health is their primary concern and that they are closely monitoring his condition. “Due to a worsening of his health, including a sudden fever, Dohoon went to the hospital to be treated. In accordance with the doctor’s opinion that he needs rest for the time being, he will not be participating in the Yizhiyu fan signing event in China scheduled for today (February 23)”, the agency stated as quoted by Soompi.

Fans who had been eagerly awaiting the event expressed concern for Dohoon’s well-being upon hearing the news. While disappointed by his absence, they quickly took to social media to send their well wishes, hoping for his swift recovery. Many fans emphasized that his health is more important than any schedule and encouraged him to focus on getting better before returning to activities.

TWS has been actively engaging with fans through various promotions and events, making Dohoon’s absence particularly noticeable. However, the agency’s decision to prioritize his health has been met with understanding and support from the group’s fanbase. Many fans have praised the agency for taking responsible measures to ensure Dohoon receives the rest and care he needs.

For now, Dohoon is expected to take a temporary break while focusing on his recovery. As fans continue to send their love and encouragement, they eagerly await further updates on his condition. Everyone is hoping that he will be able to return to his activities soon, feeling stronger and healthier than before.