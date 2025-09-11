Newswrap, September 10: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi welcome baby boy to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 trailer

Today’s headlines feature the Konidela family, who welcomed the newest member, as Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embraced parenthood. Moreover, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have also been trending, following the release of Jolly LLB 3’s trailer. Scroll down to read the news that created a buzz today.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embrace parenthood, welcome their baby boy into the family

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the newest parents on the block. The latter gave birth to a baby boy on September 10, and the joyful news was shared by Tej on social media. He dropped a monochromatic picture of himself and his wife, holding the newborn. Moreover, Chiranjeevi and Niharika Konidela also congratulated the parents and the grandparents while blessing the baby boy.

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar battle it out in Jolly LLB 3 trailer

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi battle it out to prove who the real Jolly is in the trailer of Jolly LLB 3. The narrative of the film follows two lawyers, who go up against each other in the fight for justice. The preview of the upcoming film promises audiences laughter as well as a social message that would act as the connecting link between the viewers and the characters of the movie. Saurabh Shukla will return as the judge, alongside Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao.

Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger’s love story to unfold onscreen? Here’s what we know

The movie adaptation of the book, ALCHEMISED, is set to hit theaters soon. The story of the novel is based on the fictional events from the wizarding world of Harry Potter. It will showcase the romance unfolding between Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger, who belong to the different houses of Hogwarts. It is still unclear as to how much of J.K. Rowling’s version the fans will get to see in the upcoming project.

BTS’ V reveals THIS to be his favorite song by the boy band; check it out

V revealed Save Me to be his favorite BTS song. The boy band member happened to have made the same choice, after almost 10 years of first picking up Save Me above the rest. The musician held a competition after a fan suggested online to conduct a World Cup of songs. Impressed by the idea, the singer went ahead with it, and while complimenting his fellow band members’ voices, he made his choice clear to the fans.

