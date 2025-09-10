Hridayapoorvam Box Office: Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan starrer maintains strong trend, grosses Rs 33 crore in 14 days

Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam continues to enjoy a superb trend at the box office. The Sathyan Anthikad directorial recorded another good business day in Kerala today, while inching closer to the Rs 35 crore mark.

Co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, the feel-good drama kicked off its box office journey with Rs 3.25 crore. The movie further recorded a solid trend and wrapped its 8-day-long opening week at Rs 19.30 crore. The movie kept on gaining traction in the second weekend, adding Rs 10.20 crore to the tally.

Hridayapoorvam rakes in Rs 1 crore on 2nd Wednesday, approaches Rs 35 crore mark

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam grossed an estimated Rs 1.50 crore on its second Monday, followed by Rs 1.30 crore on the second Tuesday. As per estimates, the heartwarming drama raked in over Rs 1 crore today on the 2nd Wednesday, taking the total 14-day cume to Rs 33.50 crore gross.

Based on its current trends, the Mohanlal starrer will storm past the Rs 35 crore mark tomorrow. It is expected to see a good jump on the third weekend. The movie has the potential to enter the Rs 50 crore gross club in its home turf alone. Let's see how it holds in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.70 crore 13 Rs 1.30 crore 14 Rs 1 crore (est.) Total Rs 33.50 crore



Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle India Box Office Preview: Japanese Anime film runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day