Veteran actress Kim Soo Mi passes away at 75

Actress Kim Soo Mi passed away at 75 on October 25. The veteran made her debut with a talent contest in 1970 and rose to fame with Country Diaries. She has also been a part of various TV shows like Gwisaengchung, The President's People, Soo Mi's Mountain Cabin and more.

On October 25, Yonhap News reported that veteran actress Kim SooMi passed away in the early hours of Friday. According to the police, the actress was found unconscious by her son and was taken to Seoul St. Mary's Hospital at around 8 am KST. But Kim Soo Mi was pronounced dead in the emergency room. It is suspected that the actress suffered a cardiac arrest leading to her death,

Kim Soo Mi had been suffering from health issues since May and had also halted her professional activities. She was also admitted to the hospital due to accumulated fatigue.

