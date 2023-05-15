WATCH: ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin and Zhang Hao star in the spoiler film called Youth in the Shade

On May 15, WakeOne Entertainment released ZEROBASEONE’s spoiler film called Youth in the Shade and they showed leader Sung Hanbin and Zhang Hao as they walk around dark rooms until they come across a single candlelight, which they both look at, exchange a smile and the light blows out. The spoiler film comes unexpectedly and with minimal messaging, it leaves the fans thinking that there is more to come and people are sure that this is related to their awaited debut.

ZEROBASEONE’s activities:

ZEROBASEONE recently made their presence known with their first performance in KCON Japan 2023. They began their set with Boys Planet’s song Here I Am, wearing costumes similar to the Boys Planet finale. Then they went on to perform Say My Name and when asked about the reason behind the song choice, they said that it’ll remind the people around the world of who they are and their name. They also got a chance to meet their fans ZEROSE for the first time and went on to sign t-shirts and other things as they moved around in a car across the stadium. Towards the end, they said that they like their name, they would love if the 9 of them would receive love and support as they begin from zero and they walk forward with all these fans. They also use the time to share the spoiler film where Zhang Hao and Sung Hanbin display their beautiful visuals.

About ZEROBASEONE:

ZEROBASEONE was created through selection of star creators or fans in 184 countries and regions through Mnet's 'Boys Planet'. It is a multinational boy group with 9 members- Sung Hanbin, being the leader of the group, two chinese members Zhang Hao and Ricky as well as Canadian member Seok Matthew and 6 Korean members Kim Jiwoong, Kim Taerae, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gunwook and Han Yunjin. As soon as they got together, they began their social media handles, which became a real deal as it overflowed with followers and received a lot of love from Boys Planet fans.

