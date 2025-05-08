BTS' Jin nonconsensual kiss case: Accused Japanese woman to be investigated by prosecutors; Everything we know so far

A Japanese woman in her 50s has been charged with sexual harassment after inappropriate action towards BTS’ Jin. She is accused of kissing him without his consent during a fan event last year. The incident sparked public outrage at the time and reignited the debate surrounding personal boundaries in fan interactions.

Now, a new development has emerged in the case. The Seoul Songpa Police Precinct officially confirmed today, on May 8, that they have referred the case to prosecutors. Notably, the woman’s identity has not been disclosed. She is charged with sexual harassment under South Korea’s Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

The charge specifically relates to her actions at the fan event on June 13, 2024, just a day after Jin completed his mandatory military service. Notably, the special event for fans was a part of the FESTA celebrations, BTS' debut anniversary. Jin was participating in a fan event at Jamsil Arena in Songpa District, Seoul, which was attended by approximately 1,000 fans. The event allowed fans to have brief interactions with the artist, including hugs. According to reports, the woman took the opportunity to kiss Jin on the cheek during the event.

Although the moment was brief, it was captured in photos and videos, which showed the BTS member visibly flustered and uncomfortable. His facial expression and body language sparked an outpouring of public concern. The situation escalated further when the woman later took to her personal blog to describe the incident in graphic detail. She wrote, "My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft," which only intensified the backlash. Her post fueled criticism from fans worldwide. Many condemned her behavior as inappropriate and disrespectful, given Jin's clear discomfort during the encounter.

The incident caught the attention of South Korean authorities after a public tip was submitted via the government’s petition portal. The online petition demanded action regarding the violation of Jin’s personal space. In response, the police launched a thorough investigation, with assistance from Interpol in Japan to track down the woman. It has now been reported that the investigation ultimately prompted her to turn herself in upon her return to Korea.

Further investigation revealed that the woman was not the only individual who may have crossed boundaries at the event. Police discovered evidence suggesting that another fan might have also attempted to kiss or touch Jin inappropriately during the same event. However, the identity of this second individual remains unknown, and authorities are continuing their efforts to track her down.

Under South Korean law, sexual harassment in a crowded public space, such as at a fan event, can carry serious legal consequences. Offenders can face penalties including up to one year in prison and a fine of up to 3 million KRW (approximately 2,150 USD). Other minor penalties may also apply, depending on the circumstances.

The case has since sparked discussions about consent, personal space, and the treatment of public figures at fan events. Fans of BTS and the general public have been closely following the investigation, many of whom are awaiting the legal outcomes of this case.

