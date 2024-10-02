Gyeongseong Creature 2 ranks 2nd on Global Top 10 Series (Non-English) list with views surpassing 3.1 million since release

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 took the second spot on the Global Top 10 Series (Non-English) list and the fourth spot on the Global Top TV Shows list during its premiere week. The action thriller starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee surpassed 3.1 million views on OTT.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 has been directed by Jung Dong Yoon. He is also known for hits like It's Okay Not to Be Okay, Hot Stove League and more. Kang Eun Kyun wrote the script for the series. She has also written for popular projects like the Doctor Romantic series and Where the Stars Land.

The latest season is based in modern-day Seoul after the happenings of 1945. The story will continue in modern times against the backdrop of the monstrous creature, which is born out of human greed. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's characters return for Season 2 but in new avatars.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person, who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

