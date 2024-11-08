When BLACKPINK's Jennie made history as the first K-pop soloist to perform at Coachella 2019

BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to perform at one of the biggest music festivals, Coachella, in 2019. Moreover, group member Jennie had made her debut as a solo artist at the time and took the stage to perform her song on the global stage. She made history that day, becoming the first K-pop soloist to perform at the festival.

Before headlining Coachella in 2023, BLACKPINK were invited as performers at the festival in 2019, making them the first K-pop group to do so. The group gained even more fans with their stellar stage presence and became a viral sensation worldwide. However, on the same day, another historic moment occurred. Jennie took the stage to perform her debut song SOLO, released in 2018. She became the first K-pop artist to perform solo on the Coachella stage, adding yet another achievement to her list.

Recently, Jennie made her solo comeback with the single Mantra and took the world by storm. It gained immense attention from fans and currently has a total of 84 million views on YouTube. Moreover, it debuted at no. 98 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024 to support her solo career through it. However, she is still a member of BLACKPINK and will work closely with her previous company for group activities.

Advertisement

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO. The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin paints official covers for upcoming solo album Happy ahead of release; PICS