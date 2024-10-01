When SEVENTEEN’s Joshua made the most iconic choreography ‘blunder’ during Pretty U showcase performance; WATCH

From their rookie years, SEVENTEEN was known for their synchronized performance. However, It’s not always easy to maintain the same with 13 members, and even the most perfect dancers sometimes make a mistake. Now, the one thing that matters is how confidently one handles the ‘blunder’ and Joshua did it perfectly, giving birth to one of the most iconic moments in K-pop.

Back in 2016, SEVENTEEN appeared on MelOn premiere for the showcase performance of Pretty U, the lead single from their first studio album Love & Letter. Still rookies, at the time, the members managed to demonstrate their dancing skills and synchronization abilities, something which they were known for, until Joshua’s mistake.

During the second verse’s chorus, he was at the center but ended up going off just a beat, which led him to do the movements at different times than other members before he caught up with them. However, instead of looking like a messy mistake, it looked international because of the way Joshua confidently handled it. There was not a sign of panic over his face and fans couldn’t help but praise his professionalism.

Needless to say, it went on the history as one of the most iconic choreography blunders ever and many CARATs preferred this version to the original one. The video still remains one of the most viral moments in K-pop.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

SEVENTEEN is a popular K-pop boy band formed by PLEDIS Entertainment. On May 16, 2015, the group debuted with thirteen members - S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group marked a strong debut with 17 Carat which became the longest-charting K-pop album in the US. It also created history as the first rookie album to enter Billboards’ 10 Best K-pop Albums of 2015.

Continuing their strong start, the boy band released many great songs that helped them set a strong foothold not only in the K-pop industry but in the global music scene as well. They are now set to make an October comeback with their 12 extended play SPILL THE FEELS.

ALSO READ: P1Harmony’s 7th EP SAD SONG debuts at No 16 on Billboard 200, becomes group’s highest-charting album