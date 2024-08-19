Why are NCT's Mark and Chenle sad about fans' lack of reaction over 'falling apart' rumors after unfollowing each other?

NCT’s Mark and Chenle have recently unfollowed each other on social media but they have their own reasons to do so. If you think that they have done it because they had a ‘falling out’ then you would be wrong. Hilariously, the K-pop celebs only did so for some reactions from fans but it did not go the way they had planned.

Mark and Chenle from the K-pop group NCT have a loving yet fun dynamic and often include fans in their shenanigans. Recently, both the K-pop idols unfollowed on each other’s accounts on Instagram. However, they did so solely to get a reaction from fans as they both have a knack for some drama. The idea stemmed from Chenle, who previously had sent a message to his favorite basketball player Stephen Curry but he was unsure of receiving a reply since the athlete did not follow him back

However, Chenle then suggested to Mark that they should unfollow each other as well to ignite a reaction from fans. As they were excited for some response, they were disappointed to receive none. The two were expecting questions like, “Is their relationship falling apart?” or “What’s happening between them?” But they were disappointed at the lack of inquiries from the fandom.

The moment clearly shows that fans trust the friendship between them and believe there’s no animosity between them. Despite this, the situation was amusing, and fans enjoyed a good laugh along with them.

Both Mark and Chenle are part of the NCT sub-unit, NCT DREAM. Formed by SM Entertainment the group is composed of seven members, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They made their debut in 2016 with the release of the single, Chewing Gum.

The group released their third full-length album in 2023 in July, ISTJ, and the music video for the title track of the same name. Upon its release, ISTJ achieved a whopping first-week sales of 3.65 million copies. They set the record for selling the most albums in the first week among SM artists. Moreover, they also made their comeback with the album DREAM( )SCAPE in 2024.

