Wooga Squad besties Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon show love to Choi Woo Shik on his birthday: ‘Be together forever’

Actor Choi Woo Shik is celebrating his birthday today, on March 26, and has received innumerable wishes from fans, brands he collaborates with and his beloved Wooga squad members. Two of his closest industry friends—Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon—shared throwback photos to wish him on his special day. They have showcased peak bestie behavior by choosing the most hilarious photos available of the actor.

The Melo Movie actor turned 35 and his Wooga squad buddies shared sweet messages on their social media for him. Park Seo Joon shared a photo from their KBS2 drama Shut Up Family (2012) in his Instagram story. The shot was from a fun scene of the sitcom, where the two of them pretended to hit each other but actually just ended up making hilarious faces and squeezing each other's necks with their arms. He captioned the post as "Happy birthday bro" and added a red heart at the end.

The Gyeongseong Creature actor must have used the drama shot for the birthday wish, as it was his first work with Choi Woo Shik, and firsts are always special, aren't they? Besides Park Seo Joon, another Wooga squad member who wrote a heartfelt birthday wish was his Hwarang co-star Park Hyung Sik. He shared an old, zoomed-in photo of Choi Woo Shik, likely from his teenage years, where his face is barely recognizable. Although the image quality was poor, his caption was pure gold.

The Buried Hearts actor wrote, "Woo Shik hyung (Korean expression for older brother), happy birthday I always love you Let's be together forever." Park Hyung Sik also included their fourth squad member, Peakboy, in the birthday wish post, by adding Choi Woo Shik's song Poom featuring Peakboy. The last member of the quintet is BTS' V. The full group was seen together last in the 2022 reality show In the Soop: Friendcation.

It was a five-episode miniseries, featuring the unfiltered antics of the five friends. Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon will be seen next in Dubai Friends, a global campaign launched to boost tourism in the Emirates.