Madhuri Dixit adds posh touch to her leather-jacket airport ensemble with Louis Vuitton bag valued at Rs 1.77L
Madhuri Dixit’s airport styling game might compel you to embrace a leather jacket in a hot summer season.
It isn’t just Madhuri Dixit’s ghaghra that triggers breaking news; her captivating airport looks make headlines as well! The actress was recently papped bidding adieu to Mumbai in a chic city-girl ensemble and we are here to take notes. Let’s dissect this slay.
The expression queen, Madhuri Dixit, was spotted at the airport, flaunting chic-girl vibes. Mrs. Nene sported a black leather jacket for this look, carrying it effortlessly over her shoulders.
Channeling power-chic energy, the Dhak Dhak girl layered her sassy black lace top, featuring intricate lace detailing at the hem and translucent mesh fabric on the neckline and sleeves, with a boss-babe leather jacket.
Madhuri paired the black top with light-washed denim jeans in a relaxed fit for an effortless airport appearance.
The Bollywood beauty pulled off the silver-girl aesthetic for this airport look by adorning silver hoops, bracelets, and bangles. She further accessorized her leather jacket avatar with Burberry TB monogram square sunglasses.
The Majama star took the spotlight as an It-girl by carrying her go-to Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1.77 lakh. The bag featured LV’s iconic monogram with a natural leather trim. This is the second time Madhuri Dixit was spotted carrying this luxurious LV bag after she was seen having the same bag with her when she arrived in Mumbai.
The Kalank actress channeled the It-girl vibe with her airport look as she flaunted a minimal matte makeup glam with Barbie pink matte lipstick. She styled her voluminous hair with a side partition, accentuating her chic airport style.
