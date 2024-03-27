From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon, 6 Bollywood actresses who are giving satin a fashionable twist

Such is the law of Bollywood fashion that whatever the celebrity's wear, it ends up becoming a raging trend for fans to follow. Currently, the satin trend is reigning in the industry, and we have seen some stunning outfits donned by actresses made out of this beautiful material.

Due to its smooth and shiny texture, it has become the go-to choice for leading actresses both on and off-screen. Actresses are seen incorporating satin into mini dresses, skirts and gowns in whichever way possible. If you want to embrace the satin trend, take inspo from these six actresses who will make satin your favourite material to invest in it, too.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena wore a satin coral dress for her OTT debut launch from the brand Aroka. The top of her dress featured a unique style with an overlap neckline panel and lantern slit sleeves. The skirt flows gracefully with a pleated wrap style. Completing the look, she accessorized with dangler earrings and opted for a nude glam make-up look, complementing the shine of her satin dress perfectly.

DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani served a hot vibe in a white satin gown from the brand Deme Love. The Yodha actress looked amazing in a satin gown that flowed around her body like a second skin. Her outfit was made appealing with a floor-length hem, wide straps and cowl neckline. Disha’s dress had a remarkable backless design that gave it a sultry touch.

The dress was more attractive due to its deep back, to which two thin straps were fastened. She wore modest jewelry with her gown, a necklace with intricate stonework. The actress wore a soft glam look that included ample highlighter, mascara coated lashes, blush cheeks, and a nude glossy lip and center parted hair.

MANUSHI CHHILLAR

For the Cannes film festival, Manushi wore a stunning blue satin maxi dress from Galvan London. The dress featured narrow straps and a plunging neckline. Manushi complemented her dress with soft smokey eyes and nude lips, giving it the perfect finishing touch. Her sleek mid-parted bun and golden clutch added the final touches, elevating the look. Manushi’s ensemble proves that with a satin dress, you don’t need to go overboard; its shine speaks for itself.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha is truly a fashion icon, known for quickly adapting to every trend. She shared a picture of herself in a satin dress, a stunning green number with fringe detailing at the hem. The dress featured a dual-layered bodice, giving the illusion of one side’s strap falling off. Samantha opted to skip accessories and instead went for dewy makeup and dishevelled damp locks. If you want, you can spice up a satin dress like Samantha's with some jewelry.

KRITI SANON

Kriti stunned in an aqua blue satin dress from Galvan London, featuring a bias cut. The dress boasted a halter neckline with an elegantly long knot. The cropped silhouette showcased the natural shine of satin, adding an extra edge to the ensemble. Paired with silver jewellery, a high bun and minimal make-up, Kriti proved that a satin dress is an ideal fit for any casual occasion.

ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday set Instagram on fire with her picture in a red satin dress, garnering immense attention. The dress featured narrow straps and subtle tie and dye patterns. The main elements of her dress included a low neckline and body-hugging silhouette. With nude make-up and wavy hair, she completed her look. The actress’ red satin dress is the perfect choice for Valentine's Day or a date night.

Satin trends first made their mark on the runway and then carved a niche for themselves in the Bollywood industry. Satin is such a material that you can wear it during winter and during summer as well. It can be styled into co-ords, skirts, dresses, tops, and just about everything else, and yet, it will exude a luxe look. Satin is highly versatile; it can be worn both during day time and evening occasions, depending on how it is styled.

