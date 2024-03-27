Kareena Kapoor admits paying THIS price for becoming actor: 'We grew up on set'

In a heartfelt moment, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her life in Bollywood, paying tribute to her mother, Babita, for shaping her upbringing. She commended her for instilling humility in her and her sister, Karisma Kapoor, despite their celebrity status. Reflecting on her journey, Kareena also credited her sister's career as a guiding light, learning from her experiences from afar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her family

In a recent podcast with BeerBiceps, Kareena Kapoor Khan reflected on her roots and how her family never emphasized their superstar status. She reminisced, “My mother came from a very middle-class family. My nana (Hari Shivdasani) was also an actor, but we were never made to feel like we came from this filmy family."

She vividly recalled her early encounter with the film set, saying, “The first time I went on a set was when I was 8 or 9 years old when Chintu uncle was shooting in Kashmir with Rekha ji." She described her family's demeanor, noting, “In those days, my grandfather (Raj Kapoor) was also very relaxed. Nobody felt that they were very big stars." She highlighted their shared passion for the arts and culture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about her parents separation

In the same interview, Kareena recalled, "My mom moved on and we were shown a childhood that was very basic. My mom would drop us to school bus. My mom still today has no idea of the paparazzi culture. She always told us to work and work means to star in films and not the other things. For them, it is all about acting and making a good film."

She further added, “My mom is very self-made and she is very strong. She was known as the Iron Lady because she was very strong about how her children are and she always advocated for the women in the family to work. She always asserted for the right thing.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her mother's influence on her career

When asked about her mother's influence on her career, she recounted her mom's determination, saying, “At that time, people used to say that light-eyed girls never make it in Bollywood and my mom was like, ‘No.’ My mom had a huge hand in that. That also paved the way for me.”

Kareena Kapoor admits missing typical teenage experiences

Kareena also pondered on the sacrifices she had to make to pursue her acting dreams, acknowledging the absence of typical teenage experiences. She confided, “I started shooting for Refugee at the age of 18, but the film was released when I was 20. I wasn’t doing regular things at 20 like college, parties, or sleepovers."

She reflected on her ambition, saying, “I think I paid this price for becoming an actor. But I had that ambition that this is more important to become an actor and for that I have to sacrifice a lot." Kareena highlighted the shift in her lifestyle, sharing, “Now, I take out time to chill with my friends." She reminisced, “From the age of 18 to 30, we didn’t even know what does it mean to party. Our parties were like you are chilling with your crew on the set. We grew up on the set.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in Crew. The film is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

