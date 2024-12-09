Bollywood celebrity’s best wedding looks of 2024: From Aditi Rao Hydari in red lehenga to Sobhita Dhulipala in Kanjivaram saree

This year (2024) was not only about who wore what at whose party or event but also about seeing our favorite couples moving towards their happily ever after. From intimate weddings to grand celebrations, our Bollywood ladies tied the knot in various traditions but shared the same love for wearing beautiful lehengas. From Aditi Rao Hydari to Sobhita Dhulipala, we’ve rounded up the 5 best wedding looks of the year. So, let’s dive in!

1. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari was surely the luckiest bride, marrying her one true love Siddharth not once, but twice. She first got married in an intimate South Indian ceremony at a temple, wearing a stunning Sabyasachi golden and beige lehenga saree. She styled her saree traditionally, keeping the pallu on one side and letting it fall gently over her arms.

Moreover, she paired it with a matching half-sleeve blouse. She accessorized her look with a traditional choker, earrings, and bangles. But the real hero of her wedding look was the moon-shaped mehndi adorning her hand.

For her second wedding, the actress was once again a Sabyasachi bride in a red lehenga. She wore a custom red lehenga with intricate detailing at the hem, paired with a simple round-neck, full-sleeved blouse. She styled her sheer dupatta by draping it over one shoulder and fastening the other side at her waist, creating a gorgeous and elegant appearance.

To accessorize, she chose a heavily embellished choker necklace, earrings, and a maang tikka that sat perfectly on her hair. For both looks, she tied her hair back into a braid—one styled in a South Indian fashion with fresh gajra.

2. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was a pastel bride in her pink and ivory custom lehenga from the wardrobe of Tarun Tahiliani. For her big day, her lehenga featured exquisite hand-floral embroidery and delicate floral motifs. She paired it with a blouse adorned with sheer tulle sleeves and crystals.

For her dupatta, she styled it traditionally, draping it from her waist to her shoulder and over her head. The Swarovski crystals added a shiny and glamorous edge to her appearance.

To elevate her look, she chose a statement choker necklace, earrings, and a maang tikka. In terms of hairstyle, she tied her hair back into a classy bun and topped it off with flowers, creating the perfect mesmerizing bridal look.

3. Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg girl got married to her best friend and lover in an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. For her memorable day, she made the occasion even more special by wearing her mother’s 44-year-old ivory saree. With intricate embroidery, the ivory saree was styled traditionally, draped perfectly from the bottom, with the pallu attached on one side and gracefully falling over her arms.

Sonakshi Sinha paired the saree with a half-sleeve blouse featuring a scoop neckline, perfectly complementing the light and elegant vibe of her outfit. To complete her bridal look, she opted for a choker necklace and matching earrings. Her hair was styled into a classy bun adorned with white flowers, adding a timeless touch.

4. Sobhita Dhulipala

The newlywed bride Sobhita Dhulipala embraced tradition in her South Indian wedding ceremony by wearing a rich Kanjivaram silk saree. Her saree, created with golden detailing at the hem and shiny fabric, exuded perfect South Indian vibes. She paired it with a golden half-sleeve blouse featuring intricate motifs spread across the fabric.

Her accessories were the highlight of her look. Staying true to tradition, she adorned herself with golden jewelry, including a long haar, a choker, earrings, a maang tikka, armlets, and a vaddanam. She tied her hair into a long braid and added a bridal charm with fresh gajra.

5. Kriti Kharbanda

For her wedding to Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda wore a pink lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. Her lehenga featured scallop detailing at the hem and intricate embroidery all over the lehenga and blouse. Her blouse had short sleeves and a deep neckline, adding a contemporary touch. To complete the outfit, she added a matching sheer dupatta with statement work along the hem and scattered details, ensuring the intricate embroidery on the lehenga and blouse remained the focal point.

For accessories, she opted for heavily embellished bridal jewelry, including a choker necklace, earrings, a maang tikka, and a nath. The jewelry gave an iconic and regal touch to her appearance. She completed the look by styling her hair into a classy bun.

These 5 Bollywood ladies served us some of the best wedding looks of 2024, and we can’t wait to see more celebrities finding their love and tying the knot in the coming year!

