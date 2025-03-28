Palak Tiwari’s airport look is proof that Y2K outfits are making a comeback

Palak Tiwari always steps out in fashionable outfits and always gets snapped in style. Looking for the newest trend to slay in, she wows her fans with her impeccable taste. Recently snapped at the airport, she was seen in a comfy, laid-back fit featuring bootcut denim. Let’s check out how the diva styled this attire for her airport appearance.

The star kid curated her look in a black and blue color palette. Dressing up most effortlessly, the young starlet flaunted a black top with full sleeves, which she decided to roll up, adding a mod touch overall. Showing off a one-shoulder style, she opted for a black layer for the outfit.

Adding a stylish touch, Tiwari chose to pair her dark top with ice-blue jeans. The old-school bottoms featured a boot-cut style. Flaunting a Y2K style, she definitely won hearts with her look. The ensemble was chic yet a comfortable choice for a day of travel.

Ditching open-toed footwear, which is a usual airport choice, Palak fashioned a pair of sneakers. Elevating her appearance and height, she went for chunky shoes. Matching the rest of her outfit, she picked a combination of light and dark shades for the footwear. Bootcut jeans are the ideal choice when styled with a chunky base.

Palak Tiwari swayed on the minimal end for the accessories. She accessorized her ensemble with a simple silver-toned wristwatch and chose not to wear any earrings. Like the true Gen-Z diva she is, the actor carried a hair tie on her wrist. Although not seen carrying it, she was snapped handing over a black Louis Vuitton bag to the porter.

Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, the Rosie actor definitely made heads turn at the airport. Keeping things simple, she chose a hydrated base for makeup and radiated a natural glow. She accentuated her cheeks with some tint and a dash of mascara. For the final touch, she used a glossy pink lip shade. Her ensemble is perfect for a casual day out with your friends, especially park picnics.

What do you think of Palak’s latest airport look?