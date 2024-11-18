Black top, blue jeans, and denim bag— Sharvari's off-duty look for salon sesh is all things casual and fabulous

Sharvari's salon day is just like another day when she turns heads with her stunning fashion choices. She was recently snapped leaving a salon in Mumbai in her casual black top, and blue jeans. Turning the salon day into a fashion-forward moment, the actress proved that her fashion standards are at their peak, and there’s no way she can’t keep her look casual and fabulous. Let’s take a look.

Sharvari’s recent casual look in a black top, and blue jeans is basic but is definitely setting some serious fashion glam. She wore a simple yet chic black sleeveless top that is perfect for a casual outing. The fitted details of her top hugs her body tightly making it a great choice for the chilly weather.

To complement the basic look of her top, Sharvari paired it with the light blue wide-leg jeans. High on the waist, and the vertical white strips on both sides make it a bit different from the other jeans. For a polished touch, the actress decided to tuck her top in, and we must say that though this combination is normal but it’s definitely worth opting for some major glam vibes.

Sharvari’s choice of minimalism is not only limited to her outfit but can be seen in accessories as well. For a classy touch to her off-duty look, the actress decided to style it with hoop earrings, and those cool sunglasses perfect to wash away the morning blues.

Another cool feature in her look was the bag. Instead of a leather bag, the actress decided to carry a denim bag, hanging on one side of her shoulder. This unique addition to her look was definitely a smart choice to set herself apart. The bag featured zip details at the front, perfect to keep all our essentials safe.

When we look at her hair, it can be said that she surely had a good time at the salon. Her hair is well-styled in the side partition, giving a neat touch to her overall look. And also for a contrasty touch, the style icon decided to go for yellow footwear.

Looking at her look from head-to-toe we must say that Sharvari is definitely someone we should look up to for some daily styling tips.

