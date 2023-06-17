Kelly Clarkson Weight Loss Journey - How She Lost 37 Lb

Kelly Clarkson's weight loss has become a global inspiration. Amidst her remarkable weight loss, Kelly Clarkson's first red carpet appearance left everyone in awe as she revealed her stunning transformation. The renowned American singer and TV personality has shed an impressive 37 pounds. Her journey not only transformed her appearance but also motivated others to pursue a healthy lifestyle. Also, Clarkson has been open about her struggles with weight gain, dieting, and weight loss. In a recent interview, she also shared how she manages her thyroid and auto-immune conditions. Thus weight loss journey can be unique to each person. Here, let’s delve into Kelly’s weight loss journey and see how we can benefit from it.

Who is Kelly Clarkson?

Kelly Clarkson is a popular American singer and TV personality. She rose to fame after taking home the American Idol title in 2002. She became well-known for her strong magnetic vocals and charismatic stage presence in the pop music world.

She has given many memorable hit songs like "Because of You" and "Since U Been Gone". Her song "Underneath the Tree" also became one of the best-known Christmas songs to be recorded in the 21st century.

Apart from her music career, she has also spent time as a judge for “The Voice”. She also has her own talk show called "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Quick Profile Check

Full Name - Kelly Brianne Clarkson

Date of Birth - April 24, 1982

Age in 2023 - 41

Place of Birth - Fort Worth, Texas (U.S)

Occupation - Songwriter, Singer, and TV Personality

Weight Before - 191 pounds (86.7 kg)

Weight After - 154 pounds (70 kg)

Reduced Weight - 37 pounds (16.7 kg)

Kelly Clarkson Weight Loss Journey

Kelly Clarkson's weight loss quest started in the midst of her peak career. She also constantly faced the media spotlight for her excessive weight. Despite having 2 children and a flourishing career, Kelly Clarkson has endured regular bullying because of her weight. However, she was resilient to all the body shaming. She even revealed how she was under immense pressure to look thin as other women in her industry.

But by 2018, Clarkson's followers were pleased to see that she had lost weight. People believed that she had a rigorous workout regime. But she promptly corrected them and claimed that she just changed her diet plan. She also mentioned a book named The 'Plant Paradox' that helped her to achieve it. The book mainly emphasizes the value of eating unprocessed, and chemical-free raw food. Kelly Clarkson’s health also improved because of this diet. Let’s have a look at what this diet has to offer.

Kelly Clarkson Weight Loss Diet Plan

Kelly Clarkson’s diet was solely based on The Plant Paradox book. In order to follow The Plant Paradox diet, Clarkson had to cut out quite a few plant-based foods. Instead, the diet emphasizes wholesome sources of fats and proteins rather than a limited variety of plant food.

NO To Packaged And Processed Foods

As per the diet, eliminating processed foods and sugars can help you lose a considerable amount of weight. This may naturally reduce your calorie intake. Eliminating sweetened and processed foods might also enhance insulin sensitivity. For the majority of people, taking only this step might be more effective.

NO Lectins

Similarly, this dietary plan is founded on the idea of lectins, a class of proteins present in a wide variety of plant-based foods. They are toxins that plants make in order to survive. Thus the book claims that they shouldn't be consumed. Additionally, they might lead to gastrointestinal problems like inflammation and weight gain.

Lectins have been associated with potential harm, but the scientific evidence supporting this claim is limited. In reality, many lectin-containing foods are very nutritious. Soaking and cooking them can deactivate the active lectins and make them harmless ( 1 ).

Foods to Avoid

Legumes - Lentils, beans, soybeans, and peanuts.

Nightshade Vegetables - Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and peppers.

Nuts - Peanuts, cashews, and sunflower seed

Grains - Rice, oats, and whole wheat.

Conventional dairy products.

Foods to Eat

Meat - Farm-fed meats, wild-caught fish, and free-range eggs.

Fruits - Avocado and berries.

Grains - Sorghum and millets.

Vegetables - Brussels sprouts, leafy vegetables, and sweet potatoes.

Nuts - Walnuts, pistachios, and macadamias.

Fats - Butter (grass-fed) and olive oil.

Extra dark chocolate

Why did Kelly Choose Plant Paradox Diet?

The Plant Paradox diet works great for people who have trouble losing weight with rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid, or autoimmune diseases ( 2 ).

A lectin-free dietary regimen is a sort of paleo diet for autoimmune conditions. As Kelly openly expressed her thyroid and autoimmune condition, this diet may have helped her. Many people are affected by the inflammation that wheat and other lectin-rich cereals produce ( 3 ). This inflammation can cause problems with the stomach, alter immunity, and cause the onset or worsening of the autoimmune condition ( 3 ).

According to scientific studies, there has been a considerable decrease in inflammation with a lectin-free diet ( 3 ). For this reason, people with such conditions may also benefit from The Plant Paradox diet.

Promotes Satiety

The Plant Paradox diet avoids the majority of starchy meals and is high in protein and healthy fats. Thus it may encourage enhanced sensations of fullness. In turn, this might make maintaining a calorie deficit simpler ( 4 , 5 ).

However, the singer mentioned that the diet plan is quite expensive. The diet is expensive to follow because it avoids conventionally farmed poultry, dairy, as well as grain-fed meats. Additionally, she commented, "It is a really great book that changed my life, but I'm not saying it will change yours." Thus do what is best for your body.

Kelly Clarkson Daily Workout Routine

Kelly Clarkson’s weight has frequently been the subject of controversy. She has never been quiet about her battles with weight. Although Kelly admits that she doesn't enjoy working out much, she forces herself to do it in order to increase her energy and overall live a healthy lifestyle. She also claimed that exercise had nothing to do with her weight loss. Instead, she gave credit to her Plant Paradox diet. During a chat show appearance, she mentioned that she is being more mindful of her eating habits, and she doesn't push harder when it comes to exercise.

Even Kelly’s trainer said that she gets bored with exercises. Thus she curates specific new workouts for her. She also stated that boxing and strength-based aerobic exercises would make up the majority of the workouts. These are some of Kelly’s favorite workouts.

1. Mountain Climbers

To do this exercise, set your knees and hands on the ground in a plank position.

Move your left leg behind while positioning your right leg close to your right hand.

Switch your legs in one fluid motion, keeping your arms still.

Repeat it as many times as you can. However, Kelly can complete at least 50 at once.

2. Crazy 8 Lunges

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Your elbows should be 90 degrees bent as you hold a medicine ball.

Advance and assume a lunging position.

Now twist the upper part of your body in the same fashion as you do this.

Draw an 8 with your arms as they are extended.

After finishing, return to your starting position and continue by performing it on the opposing side.

Kelly repeats this at least 25 times.

3. Jump Squats

Straighten your back while keeping your knees slightly bent.

Your body should be lowered till you are squatting. Ensure that your head is held up and your back is straight.

Jump up and reach as far as you can.

Then, go back to your starting squat position and repeat the action.

Kelly tries a minimum of 25 jump squats.

4. Boxing Cardio

For this, put on a pair of boxing gloves first.

Try a series of back-and-forth blows into a punching bag.

Do this for at least 3 minutes straight.

5. Russian Twist

Hold a medicine ball in your hands while maintaining a sit-up position.

Slowly lift the feet off the floor and spin the torso from side to side while the ball strikes the floor on either side.

Repeat this step as many times as you can.

Let’s finally have a glimpse at Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss progress.

A few years back Kelly weighed around 190 pounds.

She sought the advice of a professional trainer and a nutritionist since she was determined to make positive changes.

She followed The Plant Paradox diet as she suffered from autoimmune and thyroid conditions.

After several months of effort, she successfully lost weight. Her approximate 40 lb weight loss came as a shock.

Recently, she happily declared that she had attained her target weight of 150 lb.

Kelly Clarkson indicated a wish to lose a few more pounds, even though she is no longer actively trying to lose more weight. She greatly enjoys her current weight and is happy with it.

Conclusion

Kelly Clarkson's weight loss effort has been an outstanding example of willpower. Her 37 lbs weight loss is also an inspiration for many busy working women out there. She proved diet and lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in one's well-being. Her insights on the clean diet will also help people who are starting their own weight-loss journeys. However, it is vital to recognize that each person's weight loss journey is distinct and that there is no one universally effective approach. We also believe that everyone may lose weight and experience improvements in their well-being by combining evidence-based practices, and individualized training.