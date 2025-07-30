Health Benefits of Eating 1 Raw Garlic Everyday: Soha Ali Khan shares her morning routine with a little bite for immunity

Soha Ali Khan's dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle is truly inspiring. Because of her commitment to good health, she maintains a fit physique. Soha believes in leading a healthy lifestyle and has often been vocal about it. Recently, the actress revealed a new routine that she has been following for the past four weeks: consuming a clove of garlic every day on an empty stomach.

Soha Ali Khan shares importance of eating raw garlic

Taking to her Instagram, Soha Ali Khan emphasized the importance of eating garlic. She shared that her new morning ritual involves chewing raw garlic to activate the compound allicin, then swallowing it with water. Soha highlighted that garlic is a great source for boosting immunity, keeping the gut healthy, controlling inflammation, and maintaining overall balance. However, she also mentioned that it's not suitable for everyone.

In the video, Soha is seen dressed in a pink printed outfit. While she chews a clove of garlic, she gets teary-eyed but continues to consume it and then drinks water.

Watch Soha Ali Khan's new video here-

Sharing the clip, the Tum Mile actress wrote, "So for the past four weeks I have been starting my mornings with a little bite — of raw garlic. Why? Because this tiny clove is a powerhouse for immunity, gut health, inflammation, and overall balance. It’s ancient wisdom that still holds strong."

The caption further read, "I take one raw clove on an empty stomach, chew for as long as I can to activate the magic compound allicin (tell me your best time!) and then swallow with water. If you are not brave enough to chew you can crush it and let it rest for ten minutes. It’s not for everyone — if you’re on blood thinners, have tummy sensitivity, or planning surgery, always check with your doc first! PS: Yes, the garlic breath is real but so are the benefits - so I suggest a good brushing of the teeth and a healthy dose of mouthwash after."

This isn't the first time Soha has shared her secret to fitness with others. From sharing her gym videos to offering tips on preparing healthy homemade meals, the actress frequently encourages others to lead a healthy lifestyle.

