Sara Tendulkar’s matcha recipe is a must-try for glowing skin: ‘Tastes like hug from Japanese cafe’

Sara Tendulkar is a fitness lover and very particular about what she eats and drinks throughout the day. The internet personality took to her social media account to share the recipe of her matcha smoothie with her followers, which contains 30g of protein.

Being a nutritionist herself, Tendulkar mentioned the proper measurements of the ingredients she used in the drink while also stating the skincare benefits of each of the food items used.

Advertisement

Sara Tendulkar’s healthy matcha smoothie

In the video dropped by Sara on her Instagram, she stated that the matcha cup would improve the skin’s quality while also pumping up the muscles. As she started with the process, Tendulkar first added 1-2 pitted dates, which are rich in fiber as well as rich in potassium. Next up, the media personality added protein powder. The scoop contained almost 25g of protein.

Next up, the nutritionist put in a spoonful of collagen peptides, which helps in skin elasticity and improves joint health and gut lining. Sara then ripped off a packet of matcha powder and added a scoop of it in the grinder, alongside the other ingredients. The powder or raw matcha, is rich in antioxidants and provides energy to go through the day.

As for the additional ingredients, Tendulkar poured in a cup of unsweetened almond milk and 1-2 teaspoons of unsweetened almond butter. She mixed all of it in a grinder and poured it in a glass full of ice.

Advertisement

The internet star, in the caption too, mentioned the recipe of her matcha smoothie, claiming it to feel like a hug from Japan. In the caption, Tendulkar wrote, “Over 30g of protein, with matcha and skincare benefits? Sounds like a dream to meeee.” She added, “And it tastes like a hug from a Japanese café.”

Apart from maintaining a proper diet, Sara Tendulkar is known to never skip a workout session and keeps a positive mindset to stay healthy at all times.

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar has 'turned down all movie inquiries' and has no Bollywood plans; the reason is not what you think