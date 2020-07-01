8 Obvious signs you are not compatible with your partner

Compatibility is important if you wish to spend the rest of your life with your partner. But what if it's missing in the relationship? Here are subtle signs you’re incompatible with your partner.

There is no such thing as a perfect relationship. Even the best couples have arguments. But there are rational fights, and then there are illogical fights that don’t make sense at all. Does this sum up your relationship? Do you constantly feel that something just doesn’t feel right in it? Do you feel you are more invested in the relationship than your partner? This could be the result of incompatibility.

Compatibility is not only about having the same interests. It is about sharing the same values, having compatible libidos, knowing how to work through a conflict, handling each other’s stress, supporting each other’s dreams, feeling safe with each other and planning a future together. If you have these, you are a match made in heaven. However, not every couple is blessed with having the perfect chemistry or be totally compatible with each other.

That said, here are the signs you are incompatible with your partner.

1- You don’t know how to handle disagreements, and when you guys fight, you fight dirty. A compatible couple knows how to work through arguments and conflicts.

2- Talking about arguments, do you fight over the tiniest things? If you guys fight all the time, especially in the initial phase of the relationship, chances are it won’t mellow later.

3- Different is good – what you lack your partner might be able to fill the gap and vice-versa. But when the morals and beliefs are so different that you start judging your partner for everything they say, then its definitely a sign that you are not compatible with each other.

4- One of the best things about relationships is that it gives you a sense of security. You feel secure and content with your partner. If that is missing, it's time to rethink your relationship.

5- When you find someone you love, you let your cray out (in a good sense). You don’t feel afraid of speaking your mind. Whereas, in an incompatible relationship, you feel that you will be judged for everything you'll say or do.

6- You feel your partner does not value your needs. You think that they take you for granted and don’t put efforts in the relationship. A healthy relationship is about keeping your partner’s emotional and sexual needs in mind.

7- You don’t have common interests whatsoever. You do not spend time together doing the things you enjoy with your partner and find it hard to find common ground.

8- You have a weird feeling in your gut that something is off in the relationship. Regardless of how hard you try, it seems like it isn’t working.

