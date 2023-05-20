85 Birthday Wishes for Twins to Make Their Day Extra Special

When the special days of our near and dear ones get around the corner, we get excited. We want to do something out of the world, make it extremely special, and have a blast! And if it’s a twin’s birthday then it has to be double special. Besides planning a fabulous party, you may also want to make it special starting in the morning. We got an amazing collection of birthday wishes for twins that cut down your hunt for that special birthday message. Here are some special birthday wishes that you may read now or bookmark for later!

Special Birthday Wishes for Twins

Often heart-melting words can touch the chords of our hearts and express just what you intend to. Birthday wishes are special, so make it a point to take time out and select the best birthday wishes for the special two.

1. Double the troubles, double the laughter, and double the love! Happy birthday to the best twins in the world!

2. To the special pair who are inseparable since birth, happy birthday!

3. Having a twin means having a partner for everything and that is the best feeling. Happy birthday to the wonderful twins, wishing you togetherness!

4. Same same, yet so very different. Happy Birthday to the most amazing pair!

5. On this special double date, I would love to congratulate you both for being so amazing.

6. You make life twice as fun and twice as hopeful! Happy birthday to the most inspiring twins ever born!

7. May love, joy and laughter follow in the two sets of footsteps wherever you go. Happy Birthday!

8. Both of you are a bonanza for our family. We all love you a lot. Keep growing happily, and be there for each other always. Happy Birthday!

9. Happy birthday to fabulous kids who never have to look for a best friend as the other twin always has your back. May this year get you success and growth!

10. Today the sun is brighter, the birds are singing louder, the wind is more soothing and there is happiness in everything. It is all because today is the birthday of the twins. Happy Birthday dear.

11. The most wonderful thing about twins is you never have to celebrate your birthday alone. Have a wonderful birthday!

12. You shared a womb and share your lives; I hope you can share your gift too. Happy birthday to you!

13. God creates many miracles, and you guys are one of them. Happy birthday to the miracle pair!

14. Wonderful people in the world are too few. I am so glad I have two. Happy birthday, lovely twins!

15. Today is a special day because two of my favourite humans were born together. Happy birthday to my lovely twins.

Advertisement

Funny Happy Birthday Wishes for Twins

Celebration without good laughter is incomplete. Add some zing factor to your wishes for people closest to your heart by wishing happy birthday in a funny way. Here are some funny birthday wishes for twins — they could be your buddies or someone with whom you can crack jokes without the risk of sounding rude.

16. As you both fight over almost everything, I’ve brought wishes for you both. May you have a blasting birthday!

17. Having two boys sounded like trouble, but we wouldn’t have it any other way! Happy birthday to our twins, we love you so much!

18. You’re two peas in a pod. Friends by choice, brothers by blood! Love always wins, Happy Birthday, Twins!

19. Hey, double trouble, aka [Name] and [Name]! Hope you both have a wonderful birthday!!

20. Tons of things come in pairs, like socks, mittens, eyes, and hands, but the pair of children is the best as they bring two times cuteness and loads of fun and smiles. Have a fantastic birthday, [Name] and [Name]; always smile like this.

21. Maybe that’s fate. Being twins, you have to share your birthday presents, cakes and cards as you’re reading this birthday card in share. Happy birthday, you loveliest twins!

22. Happy birthday, brat and brattier, I hope this new year makes you happier.

23. God loved you so much that he created another one just like you. Happy birthday, my lovelies!!

24. We couldn’t decide whether a boy or a girl, so we had to have both! Happy birthday to our twins. Mom and Dad love you a lot!

25. When you have the ‘Fantastic Two’, why go watch the movie Fantastic Four? Happy birthday, you naughty twins!

Birthday Wishes for Twin Sisters

Blessed are those who have twin sisters — they are your best friends and partner-in-crime. Here are some beautiful birthday wishes for twin sisters to make their day more beautiful.

26. Shine together, shine apart. Live your lives as a work of art.

With those pretty smiles and gorgeous curls. Happy birthday to the sweetest twin girls!

Advertisement

27. May the bond between the two of you grows stronger with each passing day. Happy birthday to the two most unique girls in the world.

28. Though you’re twin sisters, you both are individually amazing, talented, charming and amazing. Happy birthday to the twin angels.

29. There is no better friend in the world than your identical twin! Happy birthday, girls. Enjoy your day!

30. You, girls, don’t need poker to be two of a kind! Happy birthday, twins. You make every day a joy!

31. You make life twice as fun and twice as hopeful! Happy Birthday to the most inspiring twins ever born!

32. On our birthday, I want you to know how grateful I am to have you in my life. Happy Birthday, twin sister!

33. Your walk of life gets easier, more comfortable, and more inspiring when you’ve twin sisters. Wishing a great birthday to the most unique twin sisters.

34. Twin joy, twin wishes, twin cake and celebrating the birthday of the twin sisters. Happy birthday to the twinflower.

35. Finally, the wonderful day has knocked on the door, and today we again got the chance to celebrate two birthdays on the same day. Happy Birthday, twin sisters!

36. I am blessed that I came into this world with you. I wish we always stay together and never be separated from anyone. A very happy birthday to my beautiful twin sister!

37. Happy birthday to the most beautiful and caring twin sister on Earth. May you always wake up with a bright smile on your face. Happy birthday once again and stay blessed!

38. Happy birthday to the most adorable princesses I know.

39. Two little girls with matching faces, matching shoes, and matching dresses will be showered with lots of love and kisses today and every day. Happy birthday, my beautiful twinsies!

40. My two gorgeous butterflies, may you always fill the sky with your laughter and joy. Happy birthday!

41. We made a wish, but God fulfilled two, and gave us two little daughters so very cute. Happy birthday, my twins!

42. Happy birthday, twin queens. The universe is doubly blessed to have you two!

43. In life, a person can’t be in two places at the same time. Well, not for you guys. May you always fill in for each other during difficult times. Happy Birthday!

Advertisement

44. Matching gifts for matching girls. I wish you a happy birthday, my twin sisters!

45. You are a pair of coolest twin sisters I know. Happy birthday!

Birthday Wishes for Twin Brothers

Twins’ birthdays are very special and fun because two of the same kinds celebrate the occasion on the same day. They would have a different group of friends and with everybody under the same roof, it can really get interesting. So here are some of the coolest birthday wishes for the twins.

46. There are two reasons to celebrate today! Happy B-day to your twin boys, may they grow stronger together!

47. Two million wishes for two amazing boys. Happy birthday!

48. Twice the hugs and twice the love for two sweet twin boys blessed from above. Happy birthday!

49. We won the lottery, not once but twice, by having twin boys so loving and nice. Happy birthday, my lovely boys!

50. Twice the giggles and double the sunshine; I proudly tell the world you gorgeous boys are mine. Happy birthday, my twins!

51. The best thing about being twins is you guys never forget each other’s birthdays! Hahaha! Happy birthday, my friends.

52. Twin boys are precious gems who spread their light to everyone who meets them. Happy birthday, my angels.

53. Happy birthday to a special pair. Twin boys like you are very rare. Happy birthday!

54. Happy birthday to two incredible brothers who share not only the same birthday but also an unbreakable bond. May this special day bring you double the joy, double the happiness, and double the success in all your endeavours. Cheers to another year of amazing adventure together.

55. Sending a double dose of birthday wishes to the dynamic duo! May your birthday be filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments. As you embark on another year of life, may you continue to inspire and support each other, making the world a better place with your unique twin connection. Happy birthday, brothers!

56. Wishing the cute brothers a delightful day. May both of your life get filled with God’s blessings! Happy birthday!

57. The sunshine is brighter than before as today is the day of double blessings, joys and party. Happy birthday to the twin bro.

Advertisement

58. You boys knew each other even before knowing yourself! Cheers to this magical connection. Happy birthday!

59. You two boys are the light of our lives. May you always succeed in everything you do. Happy birthday!

60. Never a dull moment with you two around. Your funny twin antics leave everyone spellbound! Happy birthday, boys!

61. When one cries, the other cries too. But making each other laugh is magic you do! Happy birthday, my boys!

62. Happy birthday to the twin boys who might fight each other but take on the world together!

63. You are not just twin boys but; you are each other’s confidantes, partners in crime, and best mates. May this bond always grow stronger. Happy Birthday!

64. Only a few lucky ones get twin brothers who become lifetime true friends; you both are that lucky one. Happy birthday to the lovely twin brothers.

65. Never a dull moment with you two around. Your funny twin antics leave everyone spellbound! Happy birthday, boys!

Short And Witty Birthday Wishes for Your Twin Best Friends

It’s fun to have twins in the gang; getting confused with their similar appearances yet celebrating their uniqueness makes it all the more interesting. You are lucky if your friends are twins. Here are some birthday wishes for the twins best friend that might help you in making their day special.

66. Happy birthday, guys! I am privileged to be friends with twin boys as kind-hearted as you two.

67. Happy birthday to the world’s best twins!

68. Best birthday wishes for the coolest twins. One part is not enough today, I think we have to double the part as we have two bundles of joy and happiness.

69. Nothing could be lovelier than my twin friends. Enjoy your day, guys.

70. Your mother asked God for one baby, now she’s blessed with two. Have the best dance as twins.

71. I’m always confused about “Is that you or your twin!”, so I wish just one of you a happy birthday. It’s your turn to get some confusion.

72. I still wonder how your mom carried you both in one stomach for nine months, because you always fight. A wonderful birthday to the most wonderful twins!

Advertisement

73. We got a wonderful miracle in two identical forms. Happy Birthday, girls!

74. Two balloons are flying for two angels. Two candles are being blown out for the birth of the cute twin sisters.

75. A unique birthday to the most beautiful twin girls I have ever met.

76. Ever since I have known you two, you have been inseparable and sweet. I pray you remain like that forever. Have a very happy birthday, twins.

77. I am proud to be the friend of the most wonderful twin sisters in the world. Enjoy your special day, my beautiful friends.

78. Happy birthday! May this day of yours overflow with everything that makes you two happy.

79. You are my favourite pair of twin sisters, and today being your birthday, I want to wish you an awesome birthday full of joy and laughter.

80. Happy wishes are sent to the two beautiful stars, who are shining brighter than ever. Godspeed, you two. Happy Birthday [name] and [name].

Advertisement

81. Twins are two distinct souls connected at birth. May [name] and [name] stay together your entire lives and support one another when things are tough. Happy Birthday!

82. Happy birthday to the most gorgeous twins and the most gorgeous spirits! You have repeatedly demonstrated that good things always happen in pairs.

83. Happiest birthday to you two. You twins have my best wishes for happiness and sunlight.

84. You both always make me think that I’m watching a movie for an actress playing two roles. Happy birthday, amazing ladies.

85. How lucky your parents are! They got everything in pairs. My deepest wishes for the greatest twins.

Conclusion

Whether they have a blast on birthdays or keep it a low-key affair with close friends, wishes for twins on their birthdays have to be extraordinary. Your heartfelt wishes may make it more special, filled with warmth and sheer joy. Before the day passes and becomes just another day, there are a thousand ways to add glitz to it, adorn it with surprises and messages that whisper your thoughts to them. So explore all possibilities and ensure you create an experience to remember. May this collection of special birthday wishes for twins help you to create the right message for the birthday twins, and remind them of a fabulous birthday they celebrated.

ALSO READ: 30 Hand-picked Happy Birthday Poems for Friends to Make Them Feel Special

101 Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Brother - Make His Day Extra Special!

101 Birthday Wishes for Sister to Celebrate Her Special Day