77 Broken Family Quotes for Finding Hope In Broken Dreams

Growing up as a kid in school as part of a broken family relying on food stamps, facing father-son stuff, and witnessing family tragedies can be an emotionally challenging journey. The fractures in familial bonds and experiences - be it in a romantic relationship or due to family conflict - can leave lasting imprints on one's heart and mind, shaping perspectives and relationships in profound ways. Coping with family conflict demands resilience, self-discovery, and healing. And it is in such times of darkness that broken family quotes can act as beacons of hope, providing comfort and a sense of connection to those grappling with similar situations, like plastic hearts seeking healing and rebuilding. These deep quotes about broken families serve as a therapeutic outlet, validating the complex emotions one may feel and finding a root to life's resilience and self-realization. So, let us dive into the guide of some of the most relatable quotes that you might resonate with.

77 Broken Family Quotes to Mend Hearts

By reading about these broken family relationship quotes, individuals struggling with bad communication and a broken family circle might find peace in the understanding that they are not alone in their experiences, fostering a sense of validation and empathy. These reflections can guide them towards a path of acceptance, growth, and renewal, promoting a stable relationship within the human race. So take a deep breath and know that healing is possible.

Sad Broken Family Quotes

Sad sayings about a shattered home, family break-up, toxic relationship, and torn family hold significant relevance as they offer a poignant and honest portrayal of the emotional turmoil and challenges faced by individuals in broken family situations. These reflections often resonate deeply with the struggles experienced in a typical American family, leading to frustrating endings, and unsuccessful relationships.

Below are some of the sayings:

1. "The lack of emotional security of our American young people is due, I believe, to their isolation from the larger family unit. No two people - no mere father and mother - as I have often said, are enough to provide emotional security for a child. He needs to feel himself one in a world of kinfolk, persons of variety in age and temperament, and yet allied to himself by an indissoluble bond which he cannot break if he could, for nature has welded him into it before he was born." - Pearl S. Buck

2. "I don't have a family. I had a father, but he died. I had a mother, but she died. I had a brother, but he died too. I'm all alone." - Haruki Murakami

3. "When you have a godly husband, a godly wife, children who respect their parents and who are loved by their parents, who provide for those children their physical and spiritual and material needs, lovingly, you have the ideal unit." - Jerry Falwell

4. "Family quarrels are bitter things. They don't go according to any rules. They're not like aches or wounds; they're more like splits in the skin that won't heal because there's not enough material." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

5. "Divorce isn't such a tragedy. A tragedy's staying in an unhappy marriage, teaching your children the wrong things about love. Nobody ever died of divorce." - Jennifer Weiner

6. "When a family breaks apart, it leaves behind shattered hearts and fractured souls, searching for solace amidst the ruins." - Steve Maraboli

7. "The scars left by a broken family may heal, but the memories never truly fade; they become a part of who we are, shaping our perspectives and influencing our future." - Kristen Hannah

8. "A broken family is like a puzzle missing essential pieces, forever incomplete, and searching for the fragments to make it whole again." - Mitch Albom

9. "The pain of a broken family seeps into the deepest corners of your heart, teaching you to find strength in the most unexpected places." - Diane Kruger

10. "Family is supposed to be our safe haven. Very often, it's the place where we find the deepest heartache." - Iyanla Vanzant

11. "The most important thing in the world is family and love." - John Wooden

12. "When family life is full of chaos, the art of peace and happiness becomes elusive." - Joyce Meyer

13. "Family not only needs to consist of merely those whom we share blood, but also for those whom we'd give blood." - Charles Dickens

14. "The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other." - Mario Puzo

15. "Sometimes, it's better to end something and try to start something new than imprison yourself in hoping for the impossible." - Karen Salmansohn

16. "The ache of the broken heart is bearable, but the ache of a broken family is completely unbearable." - Elle Sommer

17. "Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." - David Ogden Stiers

18. "When you look at your life and your broken family, you can either feel sorry for yourself or treat what has happened as a gift. Everything is either an opportunity to grow or an obstacle to keep you from growing. You get to choose." - Wayne Dyer

19. "Divorce is never a pleasant experience. You look upon it as a failure. But I learned to be a different person once we broke up. Sometimes you learn more from failure than you do from success." - Michael Crawford

20. "The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much and forgetting that you are special too." - Ernest Hemingway

Deep Broken Home Quotes

For those who have grown up in broken homes with frustrating endings, toxic family dynamics, or sad endings in same-sex relationships, reading or sharing quotes about such experiences can act as a form of catharsis. It allows them to express and process their emotions, leading to potential healing and a sense of closure. Check out some of them below:

21. "Growing up in a broken home doesn't mean you're broken; it means you're a survivor of circumstances." - Steve Maraboli

22. "Let me tell you something: You can live in a broken home, you can play with a broken toy, but you cannot love with a broken heart.

23. "-Bella Pollen

24. “Parentage is a very important profession, but no test of fitness for it is ever imposed in the interest of the children.” ― George Bernard Shaw

25. “It’s frightening seeing in ourselves the same ingredients as dysfunctional members of our families. Fortunately, as it is with baking, the proportions, mix, and temperature of the exact same ingredients can yield anything from burnt cookies to elegant soufflés.” ― Alan Robert Neal

26. "Divorce is the one human tragedy that reduces everything to cash." - Rita Mae Brow

27. A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss... That's the trade-off. But I'll take it all." - Brad Pitt

28. "In a broken family, adults are scarce. Children are left to grow up too soon." - Emma Thompson

29. "Life is not a matter of holding good cards, but sometimes, playing a poor hand well." - Jack London

30. "Out of difficulties grow miracles." - Jean de la Bruyere

31. "You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them." - Maya Angelou

32. "In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity." - Sun Tzu

33. “If we’re sitting at dinner and there’s no conversation going on because everybody’s got their head someplace else in their iPhone, that’s a family problem that needs to be solved.” ― Ross W. Greene

34. “A busy mother makes slothful daughters.” ― Portuguese Proverb

35. Your perspective on life comes from the cage you were held captive in.” ― Shannon L. Alder

36. “Family likeness has often a deep sadness in it.” ― George Eliot

37. “Sometimes it makes me sad that I didn’t get to have one family for my entire life.” ― Isabel Grillies“We all come from dysfunctional families and these days I guess that’s pretty normal.” - Carnie Wilson

38. “I don’t think female running a house is a problem, a broken family. It’s perceived as one because of the notion that a head is a man.” ― Toni Morrison

39. “Family likeness has often a deep sadness in it.”-George Eliot

40. “All happy families are alike. Each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”-Leo Tolstoy

Inspirational Quotes for Broken Family

Inspirational broken family quotes can provide a sense of validation for individuals from broken families, assuring them that their feelings and struggles within the strong family are understood and shared by others. These quotes shed light on the consequences of bad fruit-secrets within the family tree and offer hope for healing within the human family. They guide those on an arduous journey towards a solid path of acceptance, growth, and renewal. Below are some of them:

41. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." - Abraham Lincoln

42. "The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other." - Mario Puzo

43. "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." - Martin Luther King Jr.

44. "In every conceivable manner, the family is linked to our past, a bridge to our future." - Alex Haley

45. "You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them." - Desmond Tutu

46. "At the end of the day, a loving family should find everything forgivable." - Mark V. Olsen

47. “The best way to resolve any problem in the human world is for all sides to sit down and talk.” – Dalai Lama

48. “Yesterday your heart broke, but today, hope came in with a big tube of super glue.” – Sally Painter

49. “Families and their problems go on and on, and they aren’t solved, they’re dealt with.” – Roger Ebert

50. “Broken relationships are a source of heavy heartbreak that seem to affect every family.” – Jerry B. Jenkins

51. No connection can ever be broken if love holds tight at both ends.” ― Shannon L. Alder

52. “It doesn’t matter what kind of problems a family is having; it should always stay in the family.” ― Scott Weiland

53. “Sometimes, the best families are the ones God builds using unexpected pieces of our hearts.” – Melanie Shankle

57. "If you have been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, than you're a badass with a heart of an angel."-Keanu Reeves

58. "And since I'm the maknae (youngest member), my unnies (older sisters) take care of me even more. I don't think we will be broken apart very easily."- Seohyun

59. "Your spiritual family is even more important than your physical family because it will last forever. Our families on earth are wonderful gifts from God, but they are temporary and fragile, often broken by divorce, distance, growing old, and inevitably, death."-Rick Warren

60. "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family."-Mother Teresa

Broken Family Short Quotes

Short quotes have the ability to evoke strong emotions and create a sense of connection. Here are some of the best-broken family quotes that can inspire individuals to find strength amidst adversity and motivate them to learn from the unmistakable lesson that even in a perfect family, the passing of time may bring challenges. These quotes serve as a guiding light for those in suburban families, reminding them that healing and growth are possible.

61. “A dysfunctional family is any family with more than one person in it.” – Mary Karr

62. “Parents kill more dreams than anybody.” – Spike Lee

63. “In a broken nest, there are whole eggs.” – Proverb

64. “The heart was made to be broken." - Oscar Wilde

65. “Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city.” ― George Burns

66. “People talk about dysfunctional families; I’ve never seen any other kind.” ― Sue Grafton

67. “We all come from dysfunctional families and these days I guess that’s pretty normal.” ― Carnie Wilson

68. “Family likeness has often a deep sadness in it.” ― George Eliot

69. “Broken relationships are a source of heavy heartbreak that seem to affect every family.” ― Jerry B. Jenkins

70. “Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them.” ― Leigh Anne Tuohy

71. “This is my family. I found it, all on my own. It’s little, and broken, but still good. Yeah, still good.” ― Lilo & Stitch

72. “I loved him, but I didn’t know how to fix all of the things that were broken in our family.” ― Brodi Ashton

73. “You can’t teach a son to be loyal if the father is not loyal. The same applies with the mother and her daughter.” ― Mercy Pheona

74. “Even as a little seed, I could see his plan for me. Stranded on welfare, another broken family.” ― Tupac Shakur

75. “How many pistols smoking coming from a broken family?”-Tupac Shakur

76. “Is this what family is like: the feeling that everyone’s connected, that with one piece missing, the whole thing’s broken?”- Trenton Lee Stewart

77. “I don’t think a female running a house is a problem, a broken family. It’s perceived as one because of the notion that a head is a man.” – Toni Morrison

In conclusion, broken family quotes serve as powerful expressions of the emotions and complexities that arise from challenging family dynamics throughout American history. These touching words resonate with individuals who have experienced the pain of separation, loss, or dysfunction during their time in a family, offering comfort and validation for their feelings. While these quotes acknowledge the difficulties, they also inspire hope, resilience, the possibility of healing, and a future filled with seasonal sweet treats. They remind us that seeking support from a family therapist or finding a role model can help us mend, grow, and redefine our own paths. Ultimately, these sayings encourage us to embrace the power of love, forgiveness, and self-discovery, illuminating the way toward a brighter and more fulfilling future.

