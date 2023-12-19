Dating Quotes Companion: Your Guide to Romantic Wisdom

Dating quotes, including funny relationship quotes and online dating quotes, are like little nuggets of wisdom that capture the heart of love, relationships , and the sometimes comical world of modern dating. They come in all flavors — funny, deep, and insightful – and they're there to help you make sense of the ups and downs in your dating life.

Whether you're in the midst of a budding romance, dealing with a breakup, or just looking for a good chuckle and a wonderful time, these quotes are like your trusty companions on your dating adventure. They're like a little roadmap for your heart, guiding you through the twists and turns of the dating world.

So whether looking for dating quotes for her or him, you are at the right place as we have curated 71 best dating quotes for you.

71 Dating Quotes That Sum Up the Experience Perfectly

1. “Dating is about finding out who you are and who others are. If you show up in a masquerade outfit, neither is going to happen.” — Henry Cloud

2. “Everybody knows the pressure of a first date: Searching for that perfect outfit. Hunting for ways to be engaging. Dissecting each detail when it’s over to check for mistakes. Dating can make even the most confident person lose his cool.” — Kelly Starling

3. “Dating should be less about matching outward circumstances than meeting your inner necessity.” — Mark Amend

4. "Dating is like a job interview. You have to put your best foot forward, be yourself, and hope the other person sees your potential." — Unknown

5. “To find a prince, you gotta kiss some toads.” — Foxy Brown

6. “You need a lot of luck to find people with whom you want to spend the rest of your life. Some people manage to find their soulmate. Others don’t. I think love is like a lottery.” — Kylie Minogue

7. “I’ve learned that there’s a soulmate somewhere in this world. Till you don’t find that person, the search goes on.” — Preity Zinta

8. “Last year my boyfriend gave me a painting - a very personal one. I really prefer personal gifts or ones made by someone for me. Except diamonds. That's the exception to the rule.” — Minnie Driver

9. “Internet dating is the fastest, most efficient way to gather a pool of qualified candidates. It could take you a lifetime to do the investigation that the computer comes up within seconds.” — Judsen Culbreth

10. “Online dating is just as murky and full of lemons as finding a used car in the classifieds. Once you learn the lingo, it’s easier to spot the models with high mileage and no warranty.” — Laurie Perry

11. “Your goal in an online dating profile and in your first message to somebody is to strike up a conversation.” — Sam Yagan

12. “I’ve got mates who have got married through meeting on Internet dating sites, so it really can work out — even if sometimes it does go disastrously wrong.” — Sheridan Smith

13. “What online dating did was offer me the opportunity to go out with a bunch of different people from different industries; I really didn’t want to limit myself with people who are in the entertainment industry.” — Essence Atkins

14. “I've never been Romeo who meets a girl and falls for her immediately. It's been a much slower process for me each time I've gone into a relationship.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

15. “Nothing defines humans better than their willingness to do irrational things in the pursuit of phenomenally unlikely payoffs. This is the principle behind lotteries, dating, and religion.” — Scott Adams

16. “A person’s readiness to date is largely a matter of maturity and environment.” — Myles Munroe

17. “A guy should make the woman he is dating feel different and more special than anyone else in his life.” ― Samantha Daniels

18. “My perfect guy wears converse, is totally laid back, and doesn't worry about being cool.” — Selena Gomez

19. “Dating is a give and take. If you only see it as “Taking,” you are not getting it.” — Henry Cloud

20. “When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” — Arrigo Boito

21. “It’s a big responsibility dating me. Because I come with a little bit of baggage, you know?” — Demi Lovato

22. “I don’t really believe in rules, but I do like old-fashioned dating where you don’t call the guy until he calls you. I don’t think it’s like he’s got to do this and that’s the rule.” — Ashley Tisdale

23. “I’m honest about the journey I’ve been on, so I definitely don’t take dating lightly anymore.” — Demi Lovato

24. “I have put gay dating on the map.” — Patti Stanger

25. “Dating in Los Angeles can be hard, which makes it all the better when you meet a really nice guy.” — Lauren Conrad

26. “I’m not great at dating, but I need to do it to relax.” — Lena Dunham

27. “Dating is just awkward moments and one person wants more than the other. It’s just that constant strangeness. I think it’s a very real thing.”— Jason Schwartzman

28. “I give dating advice on a regular basis. It’s not that I’m any expert, but it’s always nice to share that with your friends.” — Ashley Tisdale

29. “I stopped dating for six months a year ago. Dating requires a lot of energy and focus.” — Daphne Zuniga

30. “I don’t understand the whole dating thing. I know right off the bat if I’m interested in someone, and I don’t want them to waste their money on me and take me out to eat if I know I’m not interested in that person.”— Britney Spears

31. “I’m dating a woman now who, evidently, is unaware of it.” — Garry Shandling

32. “Do you have, like, a first date outfit I could borrow? Like, I don’t know, a pair of cargo pants?” — Leslie Knope

33. “Dating is pressure and tension. What is a date, really, but a job interview that lasts all night?” — Jerry Seinfeld

34. “I’m dating a homeless woman. It was easier talking her into staying over.” — Garry Shandling

35. “I’ve been dating since I was fifteen. I’m exhausted. Where is he?” — Kristin Davis

36. “Dating is primarily a numbers game…. People usually go through a lot of people to find good relationships. That’s just the way it is.” — Henry Cloud

37. “My philosophy of dating is to just fart right away.” — Jenny McCarthy

38. “I started dating older men, and I would fall in love with them. I thought they could teach me about life.” — Daphne Zuniga

39. “Dating is probably the most important aspect of a single person’s life.” — Linda Sunshine

40. “Well, dating has become a sport and not about finding the person you love.” — Rashida Jones

41. “But the one thing that says it all about dating is: it is about communication.” — Rebecca Sharp Colmer

42. “I think more dating stuff is scheduling. It’s needing people who understand your work schedule.” — Jennifer Love Hewitt

43. “Dating is an emotional experience. You’re vulnerable. You’re letting someone you barely know see the real you.” — Joy Browne

44. “Dating is a place to practice how to relate to other people.” — Henry Cloud

45. “Dating is something you do before making binding choices or exclusive commitments.” — Rebecca Sharp Colmer

46. “After a number of years dating, we decided we were good partners.” — Melinda Gates

47. “I’m afraid of dating. When the guy shows up at the door, I give him my purse and beg him not to hurt me.” — Maria Bamford

48. “Dating is where you pretend you’re someone you’re not to impress someone you don’t know.” — Melanie White

49. “Dating with no intent to marry is like going to the grocery store with no money. You either leave unhappy or take something that isn’t yours.” — Jefferson Bethke

50. “Dating requires a leap of faith that the two of you can have a good time together for an hour or two.” — Joy Browne

51. "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones

52. “There is so much hurt in this game of searching for a mate, of testing, trying. And you realize suddenly that you forgot it was a game, and turn away in tears.” — Sylvia Plath

53. “All love stories are tales of beginnings. When we talk about falling in love, we go to the beginning, to pinpoint the moment of freefall.” — Meghan O’Rourke

54. “No matter how love-sick a woman is, she shouldn't take the first pill that comes along” — Joyce Brothers

55. “Relationships in general make people a bit nervous. It's about trust. Do I trust you enough to go there?”— Neil LaBute

56. “As far as the men who are running for president are concerned, they aren't even people I would date.” — Nora Ephron

57. “I date older men, and I date younger men. I have no rules about that.” — Mary Frann

58. "You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope." — Jane Austen

59. "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride." — Pablo Neruda

60. "Dating is a lot like fishing. You have to be patient, but it's worth it when you finally catch the right one." — Unknown

61. "Dating is like a road trip. Sometimes you take the scenic route, sometimes you hit traffic, but the destination is always worth it." — Unknown

62. "Dating is like a dance. Sometimes you lead, sometimes you follow, but it's all about finding the right rhythm." — Unknown

63. "The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along." Rumi

64. "Love is not just a feeling of passion, it is a choice to commit to the betterment of someone else." — Matt Chandler

65. "Dating someone exclusively is like adding toppings to your pizza. It's better when you have the right one." — Unknown

66. "Dating someone on the opposite end of the happy spectrum teaches you an incredible amount of patience." — Chris Pine

67. "There's something about dating someone that makes you want to be a better person." — Michelle Obama

68. "Dating is like a science experiment. You have to try different combinations and variables until you find the right formula." — Unknown

69. "Dating should be less about matching outward circumstances than meeting your inner necessity." — Mark Amend

70. "Dating is like trying to make a meal out of leftovers. Some nights you end up with an amazing meal, other nights you just get stuck with leftovers." — Kate Garraway

71. "Dating is really hard because everyone puts on a front. It's really difficult to see who is who, so it is important to be yourself." — Brooke Burke

Conclusion

Dating quotes are the gems of wisdom that shine a light on the intricate world of romance and relationships. They provide a unique perspective on the rollercoaster of emotions that come with dating, offering guidance, laughter, and reflection to those on the journey of love. Whether you're looking for inspiration, a good laugh, or a moment of introspection, these best dating quotes are there to accompany you through your true love stories. Like a trusted friend, they help you navigate the complexities of the dating landscape and provide a roadmap for your heart as you continue to explore the path of love.

