51+ Funny Self-love Quotes That Will Enhance Your Mood Instantly

Self-care and self-love are the two keys to living a happy, contentful, and peaceful life. In addition, a little bit of laughter and a smile help one maintain their pace in the journey of life. So, to recharge and update yourself almost every day, do take a dose of funny self-love quotes. They are the most comical reminders with a sense of awareness to let you know your worth and value. It is all about self-compassion and acceptance that aid in protecting your mental, physical, and emotional well-being . Remember, nobody knows you better than yourself and nobody will love you more than yourself.

Reading funny quotes about self-love is also a great alternative to serious self-help books and motivational videos that you struggle to watch for more than a minute. You can read quotes while on the go and instantly notice a boost in your mood and confidence. Honestly, accepting yourself as you are entails maintaining an optimistic outlook about who you are. So, why keep expectations from others when you can love and motivate yourself? Plus, with self-love and care you can become a better person for others around you!

Funny Self-love Quotes That’ll Make You Feel Worthy

Glance through some funny self-description quotes and start loving yourself a little more. They will burst the bubble of stress and chaos and get you going in the most fun and light way possible.

Most Funny Self-love Quotes

1. “Don’t belittle yourself. Be BIG yourself.”— Corita Kent

2. “Loving yourself isn’t vanity. It’s sanity.” — Andre Gide

3. “Gonna love myself. No, I don’t need anybody else.” — Hailee Steinfeld

4. “Be a pineapple: stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside.”— Katherine Gaskin

5. “I am the only person in the world I should like to know thoroughly.” — Oscar Wilde

6. “Makeup can only make you look pretty on the outside but it doesn’t help if you’re ugly on the inside. Unless you eat the makeup.” — Audrey Hepburn

7. “If you don’t have wrinkles, you haven’t laughed enough.” — Phyllis Diller

8. “If you think you’re too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.” — Dalai Lama

9. “The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.” — Lucille Ball

10. “Whatever paths you choose, someone will hate you. Only be certain that someone is not you.” — S.D. Simper

11. “Relationship status: committed to growth, self-love, and inner peace.” — Unknown

12. "Self-love is like a bath. You've got to keep it topped up, or it goes cold." — Unknown

Funny Self-care Quotes

13. “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including yourself.” — Anne Lamott

14. "I'm not a procrastinator, I'm just prioritizing relaxation." — Unknown

15. “I’m staying home today. I have mood poisoning.” — Unknown

16. “The world won’t get more or less terrible if we’re indoors somewhere with a mug of hot chocolate.” — Kamila Shamsie

17. “Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax” — by Mark Black.

18. “Be good to your skin. You’ll wear it every day for the rest of your life.” — Renee Rouleau

19. “Resting is a part of the process, even if it’s not a part of the plan.” — Carley Sweet

20. “The only way to keep your health is to eat what you don’t want, drink what, you don’t like, and do what you’d rather not.”— Mark Twain

21. “When life gives you lemons, squirt someone in the eye.” — Cathy Guisewite

22. “My self-care routine includes dancing like nobody’s watching… because they’re not. They’re all on their phones.” — Elen DeGeneres.

Self-obsessed Funny Quotes

23. “Do your thing and don’t care if they like it.” — Tina Fey

24. “I love myself so much that even my inner critic wants to be my biggest fan.” Byron Katie

25. "I'm not high maintenance, I'm just fabulous." — Unknown

26. “If someone says you’re weird, say Thank You.” — Ellen DeGeneres

27. “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde

28. “I’m too busy working on my own grass to notice if yours is greener.”— Unknown

29. “Accept who you are. Unless you’re a serial killer.” — Ellen DeGeneres

Funny Quotes About Me

30. “People think, ‘Oh, I’m loving myself by sitting on this sofa for four hours.’ Love yourself enough to get up!” — Alison Sweeney

31. “I’ve had great success being a total idiot. ”— Jerry Lewis

32. “I don’t wear the opinions of others anymore. I learned to dress myself.”— Nikki Rowe

33. “I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees.” — Henry David Thoreau

34. “My tastes are simple: I am easily satisfied with the best.”— Winston S. Churchill

35. “What the world needs is more geniuses with humility; there are so few of us left.” — Oscar Levant

36. “People say, ‘How do you stay looking so young?’ I say, well, good lighting, good doctors, and good makeup.” — Dolly Parton

37. “I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t laugh”— Maya Angelou

38. “If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?”— Abraham Lincoln

39. “I love myself so much, I put myself on my speed dial.” ― Unknown

40. “Do I need to be liked? Absolutely not. I like to be liked. I enjoy being liked. I have to be liked. But it’s not like this compulsive need like my need to be praised.”— Michael Scott

41. "I'm not sure if I'm experiencing personal growth or if my therapist is just really good at gaslighting me." — Unknown

42. “I am a queen because I know how to govern myself.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

43. “Sometimes I pretend to be normal. But it gets boring. So I go back to being me.” — Ain Eineziz

44. “I always arrive late at the office, but I make up for it by leaving early.”— Charles Lamb

45. “I don’t have to be perfect. All I have to do is show up and enjoy the messy, imperfect, and beautiful journey of life.” ― Kerry Washington

46. “Sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of how awesome I am.”— Harvey Specter

47. "I have a lifelong romance with my bed, but we just sleep together." — Unknown

Funny One-line Quotes on Myself

48. “It’s not your job to like me…it’s mine!” — Byron Katie

49. “We must fall in love with yourselves. I don’t like myself. I’m crazy about myself.” — Mae West

50. "I'm in a committed relationship with my pizza." — Unknown

51. “I don’t want to be a supermodel; I want to be a role model.”— Queen Latifah

52. “I look to the future because that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life.”— George Burns

53. "I have a positive mindset and a negative bank account." — Unknown

54. “As you get older, three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two.”— Sir Norman Wisdom

55. “Me, myself, and I make the best trio. We’re unstoppable!” ― Unknown

56. “I said, “Somebody should do something about that.” Then I realized I am somebody.”— Lily Tomlin

57. “Be messy, complicated, and afraid. And show up, anyway.” — Glennon Doyle

58. “I really don’t think I need buns of steel. I’d be happy with buns of cinnamon.”— Ellen DeGeneres

59. “I had plastic surgery last week— I cut up my credit cards.”— Henny Youngman

60. “I didn’t fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong.”— Benjamin Franklin

Conclusion

With these funny self-love quotes, we are sure you need nobody else to take care of you and your emotional well-being! You can now splendidly ward off depression, lower stress, and get back into the rat race with your head held high. The determination to protect and prioritize yourself over everything will never make you feel suffocated while trying to maintain personal and professional healthy relationships. A daily dose of self-love puns and funny quotes about yourself will nonetheless help you build self-esteem and resilience keeping anxiety at bay. Hope you have bookmarked a couple of them!

