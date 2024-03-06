51+ Funny Self-love Quotes That Will Enhance Your Mood Instantly
Bookmark some funny self-love quotes to let yourself know that you are worth all the love in the world! These comical reminders will keep you going in life!
Self-care and self-love are the two keys to living a happy, contentful, and peaceful life. In addition, a little bit of laughter and a smile help one maintain their pace in the journey of life. So, to recharge and update yourself almost every day, do take a dose of funny self-love quotes. They are the most comical reminders with a sense of awareness to let you know your worth and value. It is all about self-compassion and acceptance that aid in protecting your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Remember, nobody knows you better than yourself and nobody will love you more than yourself.
Reading funny quotes about self-love is also a great alternative to serious self-help books and motivational videos that you struggle to watch for more than a minute. You can read quotes while on the go and instantly notice a boost in your mood and confidence. Honestly, accepting yourself as you are entails maintaining an optimistic outlook about who you are. So, why keep expectations from others when you can love and motivate yourself? Plus, with self-love and care you can become a better person for others around you!
Funny Self-love Quotes That’ll Make You Feel Worthy
Glance through some funny self-description quotes and start loving yourself a little more. They will burst the bubble of stress and chaos and get you going in the most fun and light way possible.
Most Funny Self-love Quotes
1. “Don’t belittle yourself. Be BIG yourself.”— Corita Kent
2. “Loving yourself isn’t vanity. It’s sanity.” — Andre Gide
3. “Gonna love myself. No, I don’t need anybody else.” — Hailee Steinfeld
4. “Be a pineapple: stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside.”— Katherine Gaskin
5. “I am the only person in the world I should like to know thoroughly.” — Oscar Wilde
6. “Makeup can only make you look pretty on the outside but it doesn’t help if you’re ugly on the inside. Unless you eat the makeup.” — Audrey Hepburn
7. “If you don’t have wrinkles, you haven’t laughed enough.” — Phyllis Diller
8. “If you think you’re too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.” — Dalai Lama
9. “The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.” — Lucille Ball
10. “Whatever paths you choose, someone will hate you. Only be certain that someone is not you.” — S.D. Simper
11. “Relationship status: committed to growth, self-love, and inner peace.” — Unknown
12. "Self-love is like a bath. You've got to keep it topped up, or it goes cold." — Unknown
Funny Self-care Quotes
13. “Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including yourself.” — Anne Lamott
14. "I'm not a procrastinator, I'm just prioritizing relaxation." — Unknown
15. “I’m staying home today. I have mood poisoning.” — Unknown
16. “The world won’t get more or less terrible if we’re indoors somewhere with a mug of hot chocolate.” — Kamila Shamsie
17. “Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax” — by Mark Black.
18. “Be good to your skin. You’ll wear it every day for the rest of your life.” — Renee Rouleau
19. “Resting is a part of the process, even if it’s not a part of the plan.” — Carley Sweet
20. “The only way to keep your health is to eat what you don’t want, drink what, you don’t like, and do what you’d rather not.”— Mark Twain
21. “When life gives you lemons, squirt someone in the eye.” — Cathy Guisewite
22. “My self-care routine includes dancing like nobody’s watching… because they’re not. They’re all on their phones.” — Elen DeGeneres.
Self-obsessed Funny Quotes
23. “Do your thing and don’t care if they like it.” — Tina Fey
24. “I love myself so much that even my inner critic wants to be my biggest fan.” Byron Katie
25. "I'm not high maintenance, I'm just fabulous." — Unknown
26. “If someone says you’re weird, say Thank You.” — Ellen DeGeneres
27. “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde
28. “I’m too busy working on my own grass to notice if yours is greener.”— Unknown
29. “Accept who you are. Unless you’re a serial killer.” — Ellen DeGeneres
Funny Quotes About Me
30. “People think, ‘Oh, I’m loving myself by sitting on this sofa for four hours.’ Love yourself enough to get up!” — Alison Sweeney
31. “I’ve had great success being a total idiot. ”— Jerry Lewis
32. “I don’t wear the opinions of others anymore. I learned to dress myself.”— Nikki Rowe
33. “I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees.” — Henry David Thoreau
34. “My tastes are simple: I am easily satisfied with the best.”— Winston S. Churchill
35. “What the world needs is more geniuses with humility; there are so few of us left.” — Oscar Levant
36. “People say, ‘How do you stay looking so young?’ I say, well, good lighting, good doctors, and good makeup.” — Dolly Parton
37. “I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t laugh”— Maya Angelou
38. “If I were two-faced, would I be wearing this one?”— Abraham Lincoln
39. “I love myself so much, I put myself on my speed dial.” ― Unknown
40. “Do I need to be liked? Absolutely not. I like to be liked. I enjoy being liked. I have to be liked. But it’s not like this compulsive need like my need to be praised.”— Michael Scott
41. "I'm not sure if I'm experiencing personal growth or if my therapist is just really good at gaslighting me." — Unknown
42. “I am a queen because I know how to govern myself.” — Lailah Gifty Akita
43. “Sometimes I pretend to be normal. But it gets boring. So I go back to being me.” — Ain Eineziz
44. “I always arrive late at the office, but I make up for it by leaving early.”— Charles Lamb
45. “I don’t have to be perfect. All I have to do is show up and enjoy the messy, imperfect, and beautiful journey of life.” ― Kerry Washington
46. “Sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of how awesome I am.”— Harvey Specter
47. "I have a lifelong romance with my bed, but we just sleep together." — Unknown
Funny One-line Quotes on Myself
48. “It’s not your job to like me…it’s mine!” — Byron Katie
49. “We must fall in love with yourselves. I don’t like myself. I’m crazy about myself.” — Mae West
50. "I'm in a committed relationship with my pizza." — Unknown
51. “I don’t want to be a supermodel; I want to be a role model.”— Queen Latifah
52. “I look to the future because that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life.”— George Burns
53. "I have a positive mindset and a negative bank account." — Unknown
54. “As you get older, three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two.”— Sir Norman Wisdom
55. “Me, myself, and I make the best trio. We’re unstoppable!” ― Unknown
56. “I said, “Somebody should do something about that.” Then I realized I am somebody.”— Lily Tomlin
57. “Be messy, complicated, and afraid. And show up, anyway.” — Glennon Doyle
58. “I really don’t think I need buns of steel. I’d be happy with buns of cinnamon.”— Ellen DeGeneres
59. “I had plastic surgery last week— I cut up my credit cards.”— Henny Youngman
60. “I didn’t fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong.”— Benjamin Franklin
61. “I’ve had great success being a total idiot.”— Jerry Lewis
Conclusion
With these funny self-love quotes, we are sure you need nobody else to take care of you and your emotional well-being! You can now splendidly ward off depression, lower stress, and get back into the rat race with your head held high. The determination to protect and prioritize yourself over everything will never make you feel suffocated while trying to maintain personal and professional healthy relationships. A daily dose of self-love puns and funny quotes about yourself will nonetheless help you build self-esteem and resilience keeping anxiety at bay. Hope you have bookmarked a couple of them!
