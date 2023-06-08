101 Jealousy Quotes: Overcoming Envy and Finding Inner Peace

Explore the fascinating world of jealous quotes, a place where human subtleties are revealed, and emotions run deep. Experience the power of words as they illuminate the intricate dynamics and effects of jealousy, offering intriguing perspectives and thought-provoking viewpoints.

These words also encourage contemplation in the midst of the darkness associated with this ill feeling. They remind us that, despite it being a universal human sensation, envy does not have to define who we are. They challenge us to look at the causes of our envy, face our fears, and cultivate gratitude for what we currently have. With these profound envy and jealousy quotes, embark on a journey of self-reflection and enlightenment.

101 Jealousy Quotes to Make You Conquer This Emotion

Discover the profound insights, unabashed vulnerability, and timeless teachings contained in these 101 jealous quotes. They should encourage you to confront envy with grace, compassion, and a fresh perspective on yourself and others.

Hate Jealousy Quotes

1. "To jealousy, nothing is more frightful than laughter." — Francoise Sagan

2. "Jealousy is such a waste of time because you're jealous of them, and they go about their lives and have a wonderful time, so what's the point?" — Joy Behar

3. "Drama can be an addiction. It's so, so sneaky. Jealousy - all of those things can really send you in a lot of different crazy directions." — Christian Slater

4."Jealousy’s a weak emotion.” — Jay-Z

5. "The worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you.” — Bette Midler

6. "Jealousy is a disease, love is a healthy condition. The immature mind often mistakes one for the other or assumes that the greater the love, the greater the jealousy - in fact, they are almost incompatible; one emotion hardly leaves room for the other." - Robert A. Heinlein

7. "A lot of people get so hung up on what they can't have that they don't think for a second about whether they really want it.” — Lionel Shriver

8. "The envious person grows lean with the fatness of their neighbour." — Socrates

9. "Isn't it kind of silly to think that tearing someone else down builds you up?” — Sean Covey

10. "He that is jealous is not in love." — Saint Augustine

11. "Jealousy injures us with the dagger of self-doubt." — Terri Guillemets

12. "Fear often manifests in cynicism, anger, jealousy, and anxiety. I worry that many of our communities are being driven by fear." — Vivek Murthy

13. "Even if people pretend that they're OK with it, jealousy can eat people alive." — Phoebe Fox

14. "Jealousy, that dragon which slays love under the pretense of keeping it alive. ” — Havelock Ellis

15. "I do not say anything from jealousy." — Anna Held

16. "It's true that people who feel inadequate, insecure, or overly dependent tend to be more jealous than others." — Helen Fisher

17. "I hate jealousy, I hate possessiveness. I'm nobody's possession." — Olga Kurylenko

18. "Jealousy is, I think, the worst of all faults because it makes a victim of both parties." — Gene Tierney

19. "Jealousy is unavoidable - it's part of the price we pay for intimacy." — Rachel Simmons

20. "It would be impossible to estimate how much time and energy we invest in trying to fix, change and deny our emotions – especially the ones that shake us at our very core, like hurt, jealousy, loneliness, shame, rage, and grief." — Debbie Ford

21. "Jealousy is a scary thing." — Laura Dern

22. "Humans are suspicious and jealous creatures. When they see something perfect, they want to find a flaw." — Gosho Aoyama

23. "Whoever envies another confesses his superiority." — Samuel Johnson

24. "The envious die not once, but as oft as the envied win applause." — Baltasar Gracian

25. "People can do all kinds of things that maybe aren't wise in hindsight because of jealousy." — Kristin Bauer van Straten

26. "Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time." — Drake

27. "The jealous are possessed by a mad devil and a dull spirit at the same time." — Johann Kaspar Lavater

28. "Man will do many things to get himself loved; he will do all things to get himself envied." — Mark Twain

29. "Those who enjoy their own emotionally bad health and who habitually fill their own minds with the rank poisons of suspicion, jealousy and hatred, as a rule take umbrage at those who refuse to do likewise, and they find a perverted relief in trying to denigrate them." — Johannes Brahms

Envy and Jealousy Quotes

30. "It is in the character of very few men to honor without envy a friend who has prospered." – Aeschylus

31. "Love looks through a telescope; envy, through a microscope." — Josh Billings

32. "I've felt regret but I've also refused to allow regret to sow a seed and live in me because I don't believe it. You feel it; it's like guilt, it's like jealousy, it's like all those horrible things. You've just got to snip them and get them out, because they're no good." — Jude Law

33. "I don't believe in comparing myself with anyone else, as that leads to hatred and jealousy." — Shehnaaz Gill

34. "Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.” — Carrie Fisher

35. "He who envies others does not obtain peace of mind." — Buddha

36. "The surest route to breeding jealousy is to compare. Since jealousy comes from feeling less than another, comparisons only fan the fires." — Dorothy Corkille Briggs

37. "The jealous are troublesome to others, but a torment to themselves." — William Penn

38. Don't let jealousy dim the light of your own success." – Anonymous

39. "When we look inward, not outward, we can dismantle the parts of our personalities that have controlled us for so long - such as anger, jealousy, vindictiveness, superiority, inferiority." — Gary Zukav

40. "I hate jealousy so much that if I ever do feel it, I try to shut it down immediately, but it's so hard." — Peyton List

41. "It is never wise to seek or wish for another's misfortune. If malice or envy were tangible and had a shape, it would be the shape of a boomerang." — Charley Reese

42. "Never underestimate the power of jealousy and the power of envy to destroy. Never underestimate that." — Oliver Stone

43. "Take heed you harbour not that vice called Envy, lest another's happiness be your torment, and God's blessing become your curse." — Wellins Calcott

44. "Jealousy is simply and clearly the fear that you do not have value. Jealousy scans for evidence to prove the point - that others will be preferred and rewarded more than you. There is only one alternative - self-value. If you cannot love yourself, you will not believe that you are loved. You will always think it's a mistake or luck." — Jennifer James

45. "Envy is ever joined with the comparing of a man's self; and where there is no comparison, no envy." — Francis Bacon

46. "I don't get jealousy, I don't get how people hate each other - I never did." — Nas

47. "Don't waste time on jealousy. Sometimes you're ahead, and sometimes you're behind." — Mary Schmich

48. "Jealousy isn't a pleasant quality, but if it isn't overdone (and if it's combined with modesty), apart from its inconvenience, there's even something touching about it." — Milan Kundera

49. "Jealousy - that jumble of secret worship and ostensible aversion." — Emil Cioran

50. "Jealousy eats away at relationships like acid. It’s corrosive and destructive. It destroys trust and intimacy.” — Dr. Gary Chapman

51. "Sure, I can get a little bit jealous. The good part about jealousy is that it comes from passion. It's also the dangerous part, and it's an ugly emotion that hurts." — Matthew McConaughey

52. "Jealousy is the grave of affection." — Mary Baker Eddy

53. "I am convinced that the jealous, the angry, the bitter, and the egotistical are the first to race to the top of mountains. A confident person enjoys the journey, the people they meet along the way and sees life not as a competition." — Shannon L. Alder

54. "Jealousy is the great exaggerator." — Johann Chrisoph Friedrich von Schiller

55. "Fools may our scorn, not envy, raise. For envy is a kind of praise." — John Gay

56. "Anger and jealousy can no more bear to lose sight of their objects than love." — George Eliot

57. "Jealousy is no more than feeling alone against smiling enemies." — Elizabeth Bowen

58. "Magnanimous people have no vanity, they have no jealousy, and they feed on the true and the solid wherever they find it. And, what is more, they find it everywhere." — Van Wyck Brooks

59. "Love shouldn't be about jealousy or anything like that. It should be about commitment and being able to trust that person. If you can't have that from the get-go, there's a problem." — Aaron Carter

60. "Jealousy is a disease. Get well soon." — Paris Hilton

61. "Jealousy is the tie that binds, and binds, and binds." — Helen Rowland

62. "Yet he was jealous, though he did not show it, For jealousy dislikes the world to know it.” — Lord Byron

63. "Jealousy is the fear or apprehension of superiority: envy our uneasiness under it." — William Shenstone

64. "I don't want anything negative in my life, like hate, comparison, competition, and jealousy. I think these things are very heavy and take away from you the way of enjoying life." — Vivek Oberoi

65. "Jealousy contains more of self-love than of love." — Francois de La Rochefoucauld

66. Insecure people only eclipse your sun because they’re jealous of your daylight and tired of their dark, starless nights.” — Shannon L. Alder

67. "Jealousy in romance is like salt in food. A little can enhance the savor, but too much can spoil the pleasure and, under certain circumstances, can be life-threatening." — Maya Angelou

68. "Jealousy is the fear of unfaithfulness, which cannot be cured by reasoned arguments." - Francois de La Rochefoucauld

69. "Jealousy is the result of one's lack of self-confidence, self-worth, and self-acceptance." - Sasha Azevedo

70. "Oh, what a bitter thing it is to look into happiness through another man's eyes." — William Shakespeare

71. "You can only be jealous of someone who has something you think you ought to have yourself.” — Margaret Atwood

72. "I believe in healthy competition not jealousy." — Kovai Sarala

73. "I think it's important to get your surroundings as well as yourself into a positive state - meaning surround yourself with positive people, not the kind who are negative and jealous of everything you do." — Heidi Klum

74. "My parents are very competitive, so we are very competitive as kids. But it's a good kind of competition; it's not a jealousy. You always want to do your best, and if it can't be you, you want it to be your brother or your sister, you know what I mean?" — Janet Jackson

75. "There is a sort of jealousy which needs very little fire; it is hardly a passion, but a blight bred in the cloudy, damp despondency of uneasy egoism." — George Eliot

76. "A competent and self-confid"ent person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic insecurity." — Robert A. Heinlein

77. "Jealousy—tormenting yourself, for fear you should be tormented by another." — Paul Chatfield

78. "Jealousy is a dog's bark which attracts thieves." — Karl Kraus

79. "When you do well, everybody's after you, and sometimes the motives are legitimate, and sometimes it's envy and jealousy." — Robert Kraft

80. "There is no greater glory than love, nor any greater punishment than jealousy." — Lope de Vega

81. "O, beware, my lord, of jealousy; it is the green-ey'd monster, which doth mock the meat it feeds on.” — William Shakespeare

82. "Surrounded by the flames of jealousy, the jealous one winds up, like the scorpion, turning the poisoned sting against himself." — Friedrich Nietzsche

83. "Jealousy is the fear of comparison." — Max Frisch

84. "Envy is like a fly that passes all the body's sounder parts, and dwells upon the sores." — Arthur Chapman

85. "Welcome to the wonderful world of jealousy, he thought. For the price of admission, you get a splitting headache, a nearly irresistible urge to commit murder, and an inferiority complex. Yippee.” — J.R. Ward

86. "As iron is eaten away by rust, so the envious are consumed by their own passion." — Antisthenes

87. "I'm an imperfect person. I've let anger, jealousy, all the emotions, get the best of me. If I go into books, word by word, little by little, they help re-center and re-ground me and put me on the right path." — Keith Thurman

88. "Nothing is more capable of troubling our reason, and consuming our health, than secret notions of jealousy in solitude." — Aphra Behn

89. "It's a completely useless emotion – jealousy. I don't go there." — Joy Behar

90. "Passion can quickly slip to jealousy, or even hatred." — Arthur Golden

91. "I am used to jealousy and people putting me in a box and labeling me without really knowing me." — Sonja Morgan

92. "The knives of jealousy are honed on details." — Ruth Rendell

93. "Jealousy is the worst trait in any person." — Adam DeVine

94. "Moral indignation is jealousy with a halo.” — H.G. Wells

95. "Never hate jealous people. They are jealous because they think you are better than them." — Paulo Coelho

96. "Dogs are our link to paradise. They don't know evil or jealousy or discontent." — Milan Kundera

97. "You may think it all very fine, Mr. Huntington, to amuse yourself with rousing my jealousy; but take care you don't rouse my hate instead. And when you have once extinguished my love, you will find it no easy matter to kindle it again." — Anne Brontë

98. "Jealousy is the jaundice of the soul." - John Dryden

99. "Envy comes from people's ignorance of, or lack of belief in, their own gifts." - Jean Vanier

100. "Jealousy is the dragon in paradise; the hell of heaven; and the most bitter of the emotions because associated with the sweetest." - A.R. Orage

101. "Jealousy is the art of counting someone else's blessings instead of your own." – Anonymous

Conclusion

Through the writings of numerous authors and intellectuals, we are able to observe how envy has the power to destroy relationships of trust and sow discontent. However, these jealousy quotes also offer wisdom gained through self-reflection. They serve as a reminder that experiencing envy is an opportunity for introspection and a chance to realign ourselves with our genuine aspirations as human beings.

As we conclude our exploration of envy and jealousy quotes, let us carry the teachings embedded in these words, embracing the opportunity to rise above jealousy and develop healthier, more meaningful connections with ourselves and others. Let's keep in mind that we can break free from the grip of envy and live more peacefully and joyfully by cultivating self-reflection, empathy, and thankfulness.

