Newswrap, August 29: Param Sundari takes good box office start, Taylor Swift makes first appearance after engagement

B-town saw some major developments today (August 29). From the makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releasing the teaser of the movie to Akhanda 2 getting postponed, here is what happened in the showbiz.

Kangana Ranaut to begin work on Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to reunite with Vikas Bahl and Aanand L Rai on Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3, respectively. The actress will kickstart the shooting for Queen 2 in November 2025.

Taylor Swift makes first appearance post her engagement withTravis Kelce

Following her engagement announcement with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was seen arriving at the Cincinnati Bearcats versus Nebraska Cornhuskers game with her fiancé. The singer didn't miss flaunting her diamond ring.

Akhanda 2 postponed? Here's what we know

The makers of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer took to their official social media handle and announced that Akhanda 2 has been postponed. The film was initially slated for release on September 25, 2025, but has now been pushed due to a delay in post-production.

Teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released, set to clash with Kantara

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was released today. Full of humor and slapstick comedy, the film is all set to clash with Kantara 2 on October 2.

Param Sundari takes a good opening, nets Rs 6.75 crore on Day 1

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy drama, Param Sundari, has taken a good opening in the vicinity of Rs 6.50 crore to Rs 7 crore at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to register a good jump over the weekend.

