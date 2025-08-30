Box Office: Hridayapoorvam collects Rs 2.45 crore on day 2, Mohanlal continues his successful run in Kerala

Malayalam movie, Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, along with Sangeeth Prathap and Malavika Mohanan, is holding up well at the box office. The feel-good, heartwarming drama received a positive response from the audience and the critics, which is boosting its box office run.

Following one of the record openings in Kerala, the movie witnessed a drop of 25 percent on its second day. The major reason behind its drop can be the sensational box office performance of its rival release, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead.

Hridayapoorvam collects Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2, aims for growth on weekend

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, Hridayapoorvam debuted with Rs 3.25 crore at the Kerala box office, recording the third biggest start of 2025 in the state. It added Rs 2.45 crore on its second day, bringing the two-day cume to Rs 5.70 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie should aim for a good growth on Saturday and Sunday and close its long opening weekend of 4 days with a bang. Given the genre, clash, and hype around the movie, Hridayapoorvam is doing really well.

For the unversed, the Lalettan starrer is clashing with Fahadh Faasil starrer Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen-led superhero movie, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra. The movie is performing better than the FaFa movie, but it took a back seat against Lokah, which is turning out to be a new sensation among the audience.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.45 crore Total Rs 5.70 crore

Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

