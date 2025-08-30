Coolie collected around Rs. 2 crore on its third Friday at the Indian box office, pushing its total gross to Rs. 308.50 crore approx. With this, the Rajinikanth starrer has surpassed Vikram to emerge as the fifth highest grossing Kollywood film in India. The superstar now holds three places in the top five grossers from the industry.

The Friday collections registered a week-on-week drop of nearly 70 per cent, though the decline was comparatively softer in Tamil Nadu at about 60 per cent. The film’s run in Kerala has effectively ended with the arrival of the Onam releases, while the Hindi dubbed version also suffered a sharp fall. Tamil Nadu and Telugu states have an open week and are now dragging the collections. However, the release of Madharaasi next week is expected to all but bring down the curtains on the film’s box office run.

By the close of its third weekend, Coolie is likely to be around Rs. 315 crore in India, before wrapping up its run near Rs. 320 crore, just shy of Ponniyin Selvan: I. The other three films above Coolie are 2.0, Leo and Jailer, all of which grossed Rs. 400 crore plus in India. The expectations were the same for Coolie to join these three, maybe even top them. It had a start to get there, but the mixed reception eventually caught up, and it will end up quite a bit short of those three.

The Highest Grossing Kollywood Films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 2.0 2018 Rs. 508.00 cr. 2 Leo 2023 Rs. 421.00 cr. 3 Jailer 2023 Rs. 410.00 cr. 4 Ponniyin Selvan: I 2022 Rs. 326.00 cr. 5 Coolie 2025 Rs. 308.50 cr. 6 Vikram 2022 Rs. 307.00 cr. 7 The Greatest of All Time 2024 Rs. 300.00 cr. 8 Amaran 2024 Rs. 254.50 cr. 9 Endhiran 2010 Rs. 218.50 cr. 10 Varisu 2023 Rs. 215.00 cr.

NOTE: The above mentioned numbers exclude 3D charges, as is the reporting norm in India. Including 3D charges, 2.0 grossed an estimated Rs. 540 crore approx in India. The exact 3D charge data is unavailable.



