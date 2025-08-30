Has Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani found true love after their divorce? Businessman shares official update

Yesteryear superstars Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol had grabbed all eyeballs in 2024 due to her divorce. The actress and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, were headed for a divorce 11 years after their marriage. And now, it looks like the businessman has found love once again. His recent romantic Instagram story with a mystery woman hints at it, and the picture is going viral.

Advertisement

Bharat Takhtani hints at a new relationship

Taking to his Instagram stories, Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani shared a picture of himself with a mystery lady. The woman’s name is Meghna Lakhani, with whom the businessman is posing. In the picture, we can see him looking dapper in all-black attire. He is wearing a black T-shirt over black pants and holds Meghna close.

He is holding her in his arms and is looking romantically in her eyes. Meghna looked lovely in a white dress and had a bright smile on her face as she looked at Bharat. In the caption, Takhtani wrote, “Welcome to the family, it’s official.” Fans feel this was a hint enough, and he has seemingly moved on in life.

Meghna also re-shared the story on her Instagram handle. Besides this, she also dropped another picture in which she was seen posing with Bharat.

Advertisement

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s divorce

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol tied the knot in 2012 and announced their separation after 11 years, in 2024. In a joint statement, they revealed that their separation was mutual and amicable. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected," their statement read. The two are parents to their daughters Radhya and Miraya, who are six and four years old, respectively.

ALSO READ: 7 Bollywood mystery thrillers to watch on OTT that will keep you hooked till the last scene