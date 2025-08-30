They Call Him OG US Premiere Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's movie scripts history and breaks records; Sells tickets worth over USD 500k in just 2 days

No words can describe the phenomenon unfolding at the US box office. Advance bookings for Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, have not only started impressively but have shattered records. In just two days since advance bookings opened, the film has sold tickets worth USD 505,000, according to tracking data from Venky Box Office.

They Call Him OG Sells Tickets Worth Over USD 500k For US Premieres, In Just Over 2 Days Of Bookings Opening; Set To Shatter Records

Twenty-six days before its release, They Call Him OG has sold over 17,000 tickets. The pace of ticket sales in the US is unprecedented for an Indian film, surpassing even pan-Indian blockbusters. At this rate, a USD 3 million premiere day appears inevitable, with the potential to climb even higher.

Since They Call Him OG is not a traditional pan-India film, we might expect the pace to slow slightly in the coming days. However, if the movie sustains this momentum, it will defy conventional trends and carve its own historic path. For a regional film not intended to be a pan-India sensation to rank among the highest-opening Indian films in the US is already a remarkable achievement. Should it outgross major pan-India titles, it would confirm that Pawan Kalyan, with the right content, can dominate the box office like no other Indian actor.

The Stardom Of Pawan Kalyan Remains Unaffected After Hari Hara Veera Mallu's Debacle

Despite the massive box office failure of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan’s star power remains unshaken, as evidenced by They Call Him OG’s advance bookings. Sujeeth’s sleek action-thriller is poised to surpass the US lifetime collections of the pre-Independence action-drama, possibly even a week before its release. The worldwide opening day gross of They Call Him OG is likely to exceed the total worldwide earnings of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. If all goes well, the film could achieve global box office figures of Rs 350 - 400 crore. However, given the star’s recent string of underwhelming films, the content must deliver on the hype. If it falls short, collections could plummet rapidly, as seen with some of Pawan Kalyan’s past films that earned 80 percent of their total business on the opening day before fading due to poor content.

They Call Him OG In Theatres From 25th September, 2025

All eyes are on Sujeeth to present the Power Star in the best light possible and win the enduring love of fans. The movie releases in theatres on 25th September, with US premieres on 24th September.

