The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Final Episodes Trailer: Will Belly Reunite with Conrad?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is nearing its end, and Prime Video has dropped the trailer for the final three episodes of the show. In the previous scenes, the audience witnessed a high intensity of drama unfolding between Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad.

With Belly calling off her wedding with Jeremiah and Conrad confessing his feelings to his first love, the fans are wondering if Belly will end up with Conrad or not.

Amid the anticipation, the new trailer reveals that Belly has moved to Paris and is living her life with some new friends that she has made.

What to expect from the final three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The new trailer of the fan-favorite show introduces the audience to new cast members, including Corinna Brown, Fernando Cattori, Isaline Prevost Radeff, and Jahz Armando. The preview opens with Belly reaching Paris after breaking off her marriage with Jeremiah.

She talks to her mom on the phone, telling her about her life with her new group of pals, which has a few handsome men and her best friend, Taylor, who often visits her in the city.

While things seem well for Belly, she is hit with nostalgia after getting a letter from Conrad. As for the plot of the final three episodes, the official synopsis reads, “At its core, the international hit series is a coming-of-age story about first love, heartbreak, and the unforgettable magic of a perfect summer.”

It further states, “Adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling trilogy, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has evolved into a global phenomenon since its debut. Season 3 has drawn 25 million viewers globally through its first seven days and is the fifth most-watched returning season on Prime Video.”

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are available to stream every Wednesday on Prime Video.

